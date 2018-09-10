SPRING, Texas, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rene Murata, MBA, BS, BA is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Consulting in recognition of her role as Chief Executive Officer and Owner of CEO Essence.

Rene Murata is a firm believer that, "when you apply intuition with structure, to heart based business, success follow." Birthed out of a conversation on the discussion of her initial business RISK, CEO Essence is a company established out of Rene Murata's accomplishments throughout both her business and private life and her desire to help women in a professional capacity. With many seeking her advice in regards to her remarkable success that she has created for herself along the way, Rene Murata recalls her own personal experiences when she had to break the glass ceilings in a male dominated world. A firm believer that she can pass along the knowledge that she has attained throughout her longstanding successful career, CEO Essence got its name from Rene Murata who had to learn to have her 'essence' as a woman while being "viable in the business world."

Learning to balance both worlds, Rene Murata teaches women on how to be strong leaders in the workplace while having a commanding presence. Explaining how taking on the male work model can help to facilitate growth in the work place, Murata emphasizes that women should be able to embrace who they are as women, while implementing strong business strategies along the way. To assist those they serve, CEO Essence provides a series of videos and coaching's that discuss decision making, communication, mentorship and more. Taking women out of their comfort zone, Rene Murata teaches women to come out on their own in a male dominated society.

Having to learn to trust her instincts, Murata has always been the person to see what worked, and what didn't work. Examining why things worked the way that they did, or why they didn't, Murata always sought after strategies for self improvement to further enhance her business endeavors. Living intentionally with integrity, Murata teaches others the difference between "reacting and responding." Revered for her outstanding contributions in the business world, Rene Murata is a trailblazer in the consulting world, and helps women find their voice as strong, independent, business leaders. CEO Essence is sure to leave a mark in the lives of those it comes in contact with.

For more information, please visit www.CEOEssence.com

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

