René Segrañes Menocal's new book "Ensila ya Empica la Ruta del Esclavo" is an insightful volume on the customs and traditions of the Palo Monte.

GLENDORA, Calif., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- René Segrañes Menocal, a Cuban native who now resides in Los Angeles, has completed his new book "Ensila ya Empica la Ruta del Esclavo": an informative work that aims to keep the legacy of Palo Monte alive. Palo Monte is a religion that was developed and practiced by the people of Cuba; and with a Cuban descent, the author compiles all the information about his religion in this wonderful read.

Rene Sergrañez

Menocal shares, "This book deals with several, or most, of the things that happen in Palo Monte. What is it for? How does it work? What is it for? How is it done? All the unknowns you may have, you can find in this magnificent work."

Published by Page Publishing, René Segrañes Menocal's factual work aims to spread how rich his religious culture is. He also hopes to maintain its legacy for the sake of the new generations to come.

