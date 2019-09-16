ReneSola Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading solar project developer, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The financial results and management commentary can be found by accessing the Company's shareholder letter on the quarterly results page of the Investor Relations section of ReneSola's website at: http://ir.renesolapower.com.

ReneSola will hold a conference call today to discuss results.

Conference Call Details

ReneSola's management will host a conference call today, September 16, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 p.m. China Standard Time) to discuss financial results.

Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode 6693127 to join the call. Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:



Phone Number Toll-Free Number United States +1 (845) 675-0437 +1 (866) 519-4004 Hong Kong +852 30186771 +852 (800) 906601 Mainland China +86 (800) 819-0121 +86 (400) 620-8038

Other International +65 6713-5090



A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until September 24, 2019. To access the replay, please reference the same conference ID 6693127.



Phone Number Toll-Free Number United States +1 (646) 254-3697 +1 (855) 452-5696 Hong Kong +852 3051-2780 +852 (800) 963117 Mainland China +86 (800) 870-0206 +86 (400) 602-2065

Other International +61 (2) 8199-0299



A webcast of the conference call will be available on the ReneSola website at http://ir.renesolapower.com.

About ReneSola

Founded in 2005, and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2008, ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) is an international leading brand of solar project developer. Leveraging its global presence and solid experience in the industry, ReneSola is well positioned to develop green energy projects with attractive return around the world. For more information, please visit www.renesolapower.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

ReneSola Ltd

Ms. Ella Li

+86 (21) 6280-8070 x102

ir@renesolapower.com

The Blueshirt Group Asia

Mr. Gary Dvorchak, CFA

+86 (138) 1079-1480

gary@blueshirtgroup.com

In the United States:

The Blueshirt Group

Mr. Ralph Fong

+1 (415) 489-2195

ralph@blueshirtgroup.com

