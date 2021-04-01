ReneSola Power Closes Sale of 12.3 MW of Projects in Hungary

STAMFORD, Conn., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola Power" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, today announced that it closed the sale of a portfolio of projects originally disclosed on January 8, 2021. The projects are in Hungary and were sold to Obton, a leading international solar investment company headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark. The sale closed on March 19, 2021.

The portfolio comprises 20 solar plants in five locations, including Sárbogárd, Kömlöd, Szajol, Lukacshaza, and Törökszentmiklós, with a combined capacity of 12.3 MW. These 20 solar projects, which were successfully connected to the grid in 2020, are now in operation and are qualified under the Hungarian 25-year KAT feed-in tariff scheme.

About ReneSola Power

ReneSola Power (NYSE: SOL) is a leading global solar project developer and operator. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services. With local professional teams in more than 10 countries around the world, the business is spread across a number of regions where the solar power project markets are growing rapidly, and can sustain that growth due to improved clarity around government policies. The Company's strategy is to pursue high-margin project development opportunities in these profitable and growing markets; specifically, in the U.S. and Europe, where the Company has a market-leading position in several geographies, including Poland, Hungary, Minnesota and New York.

About OBTON

Obton is an investment and development company that targets land and rooftop owners, developers and financial institutions with the goal of building a broad and risk-diverse portfolio of assets in the field of renewable energy. Our expertise includes development, funding and management of solar PV projects - primarily projects starting from EUR 10m for stable markets in Europe and North America.

