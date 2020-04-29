ReneSola Power Files 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F

STAMFORD, Conn., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola Ltd. ("ReneSola Power" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, today announced that it filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2020. The Annual Report on Form 20-F can be accessed on ReneSola Power's investor relations website at http://ir.renesolapower.com or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

ReneSola Power will provide its shareholders and ADS holders with electronic copies upon request. Requests should be directed to [email protected] or by mail to ReneSola Ltd, Attn: Investor Relations, 850 Canal Street, 3rd Floor, Stamford, Connecticut 06902, United States.

About ReneSola Power

Founded in 2005, and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2008, ReneSola Power (NYSE: SOL) is an international leading brand of solar project developer. Leveraging its global presence and solid experience in the industry, ReneSola Power is well positioned to develop green energy projects with attractive return around the world. For more information, please visit www.renesolapower.com.

