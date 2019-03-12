ReneSola to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on April 8, 2019
Mar 13, 2019, 06:30 ET
SHANGHAI, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, announced today that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018 before the U.S. stock market open on Monday, April 8, 2019. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 p.m. China Standard Time) the same day.
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
|
Phone Number
|
Toll-Free Number
|
United States
|
+1 (845) 675-0437
|
+1 (866) 519-4004
|
Hong Kong
|
+852 30186771
|
+852 (800) 906601
|
China
|
+86 (800) 819-0121
+86 (400) 620-8038
|
Other International
|
+65 6713-5090
The call passcode is 2773517.
The Company requests listeners to dial in ten minutes before the scheduled start time, in order to avoid delays in registering.
A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until April 15, 2019. To access the replay, please again reference the conference passcode 2773517.
|
Phone Number
|
Toll-Free Number
|
United States
|
+1 (646) 254-3697
|
+1 (855) 452-5696
|
Hong Kong
|
+852 3051-2780
|
+852 (800) 963117
|
Mainland China
|
+86 (800) 870-0206
+86 (400) 602-2065
|
Other International
|
+61 (2) 8199-0299
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of ReneSola's website at http://www.renesolapower.com.
For more information, please visit www.renesolapower.com.
About ReneSola
Founded in 2005, and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2008, ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) is an international leading brand of solar project developer. Leveraging its global presence and solid experience in the industry, ReneSola is well positioned to develop green energy projects with attractive return around the world. For more information, please visit www.renesolapower.com.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
ReneSola Ltd
Ms. Ella Li
+86 (21) 6280-9180 x206
ir@renesolapower.com
The Blueshirt Group Asia
Mr. Gary Dvorchak, CFA
+86 (138) 1079-1480
gary@blueshirtgroup.com
In the United States:
The Blueshirt Group
Mr. Ralph Fong
+1 (415) 489-2195
ralph@blueshirtgroup.com
SOURCE ReneSola Ltd.
