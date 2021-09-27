Renew Energy Global to host Capital Markets Day on 12th October

GURGAON, India, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReNew Energy Global Plc. (NASDAQ: RNW) will host a virtual Capital Markets Day from 8:30 am to 10:00 am EDT on Tuesday, 12th October'21. The event will include a presentation by ReNew's leadership team followed by Q&A. Key members of ReNew's leadership team consisting of Sumant Sinha (Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), D. Muthukumaran (Chief Finance Officer) and Vaishali Nigam Sinha (Chief Sustainability Officer) will participate and outline the company's strategy to drive value creation and growth.

Interested parties can join the webcast by registering on: https://apac.onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=55E29453-F94E-451A-9FCA-5C761234EAAA. Members of the public who would like to join by phone can do so by dialing +1-833-239-5971 (in the U.S.) and +61 283 733 580 (outside the U.S.) and reference conference ID 2150969. The number should be dialed at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

About ReNew Energy Global Plc. (or "ReNew"): ReNew is one of the largest renewable energy Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in India and globally. ReNew develops, builds, owns and operates utility-scale wind and solar energy projects, hydro projects and distributed solar energy projects. As of August 31, 2021, ReNew had a total capacity of approximately 10.2 GW of renewable energy projects across India including commissioned and committed projects.

