Renew Financial announces new Vice President of Product

OAKLAND, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renew Financial, the nation's most experienced provider of the residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing program, today announced the addition of Stephanie Braun as the Vice President of Product to its leadership team.

In this role Stephanie will be responsible for the strategy, implementation, and management of Renew Financial's product vision and roadmap. She will ensure continued excellence throughout all stages of the product development process, while continuing to meet the needs of our customers through product innovation and technology leadership.

"Stephanie's experience in transforming product and design for high-growth organizations is a tremendous asset to Renew Financial," said Mark Floyd, CEO of Renew Financial. "As we move into our next phase of growth, we are delighted to have such a strong product leader join us in bringing to life leading-edge products to deliver maximum-impact solutions that not only provide high value, but also address real pain points for our customers."

Stephanie brings over 15 years of experience in product development, product management and software development. She has a keen focus on financial services product management with a goal of making complicated, heavily regulated products easier to understand and manage.

Stephanie has successfully launched several new products during her career including Renters Product and Smartphone Based Telematics program at Esurance, and built smartphone based mobile app offering for Zendrive.

"I'm excited about joining Renew Financial to help make it easier and faster than ever to get financing for PACE eligible home improvements projects. In today's day and age, people are spending more time than ever at home and want to make their homes safer, more energy-efficient and comfortable. Renew can help consumers materialize their eligible home improvement goals through PACE financing."

About Renew Financial

Renew Financial Group LLC (Renew Financial) is one of the nation's leading providers of financing for sustainable building improvement projects with a bold vision to create financial access to a safe, healthy and sustainable world. Renew Financial administers Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) programs operating in California and Florida to strengthen communities by making homes more resilient, efficient, and valuable. Renew Financial has funded more than $1.1B in PACE projects that have led to greenhouse gas reductions (GHGs) equivalent to removing over 305,000 cars from the road.

