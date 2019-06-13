Renew Financial Expands Access to Home Improvement Financing for Long Beach Homeowners

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the summer season of home improvements and upgrades, Long Beach homeowners can now turn to Renew Financial to help them afford upgrades that make their homes safer, more efficient and more valuable.

"Long Beach families deserve access to proven financial tools that create pathways to improving their homes. Property owners who previously felt modern home upgrades were out of reach can now install products that help them save on their utility bills and feel safe in their homes," said District 2 Councilmember Jeannine Pearce.

Long Beach is in the process of developing its first ever 'Climate Action and Adaptation Plan' to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, prepare the community for the impacts of climate change and enhance economic vitality. PACE can play a critical role in achieving these goals by accelerating the modernization of Long Beach homes.

Councilmember Pearce continued, "Ultimately, we believe that the energy and safety-related projects that can be financed with PACE will help strengthen the entire Long Beach community."

Renew Financial can help Long Beach property owners finance a wide array of products such as solar, battery backup systems, seismic retrofits, fire hardening upgrades, high-efficiency HVAC systems, new roofs and more.

