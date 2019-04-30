Renewable electricity to completely power Novo Nordisk US operations in early 2020

PLAINSBORO, N.J., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning in early 2020, Novo Nordisk's global production will be completely powered by renewable electricity, with a ten-year goal of achieving zero carbon emissions from operations and transportation.

The announcement follows a $70 million investment in a 105-megawatt dc solar energy installation to be built in Pender County, North Carolina. When completed, ground-mounted solar arrays will harvest sunlight and provide renewable electricity to all existing Novo Nordisk US offices, laboratories and manufacturing facilities as well as to support the new manufacturing facility under construction in Clayton, N.C. Developed and constructed by Cypress Creek Renewables, the solar panel installation will be one of North Carolina's largest solar sites.

Construction of the solar site began in March 2019, and is creating approximately 900 construction-related jobs this year. Last year, Novo Nordisk US production sites in Clayton and New Hampshire emitted 13,460 tons of CO 2 from electricity use. With the new solar project, the company's net CO 2 emissions from electricity will go down to zero.

The solar site is an example showing how, over the next decade, Novo Nordisk is taking steps to clean the air, minimize consumption and turn waste into resources, designing and producing medicines, packaging and devices so they can be recovered and re-used, and collaborating with suppliers to embed circularity in its supply chain.

The goal is part of the company's new 'Circular for Zero' strategy, aiming for zero environmental impact globally.

"Reducing our environmental impact is part of our corporate responsibility to the patients we serve, the communities in which we operate and future generations," says Chad Henry corporate vice president and general manager of the Diabetes Finished Products site in Clayton, N.C. "For us, the call to act is clear, and we are making a significant financial investment in new renewable energy production in North Carolina to supply Novo Nordisk offices, manufacturing facilities and laboratories across the United States."

In 2015, Novo Nordisk made a commitment with The Climate Group and The Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) by joining RE100, a collaborative, global initiative of businesses committed to using 100% renewable power. Once the solar site is completed in early 2020, Novo Nordisk expects to be the first pharmaceutical company in the RE100 to achieve this goal.

The North Carolina facility will be joining the ranks of other Novo Nordisk sites from around the world that already benefit from renewable energy. Novo Nordisk's production in Tianjin in China uses 100% wind power. In Monte Claros in Brazil the company uses 100% hydropower and in Europe all production sites use 100% wind power. In Denmark, all facilities, production sites and offices, run on 100% renewable power.

About Novo Nordisk's Circular for Zero strategy:

In addition to the zero emissions target, the Circular for Zero strategy commits the company to a significant shift towards circular thinking within three focus areas:

Circular company:Novo Nordisk will continue to reduce the environmental footprint of its production by working towards the elimination of waste sent to landfill and zero loss of water, energy and resources. Circular supply: Novo Nordisk will reduce environmental impact across its supply chain by collaborating with suppliers to encourage circular business practices and by increasing procurement of recycled and carbon-neutral materials and resources. Circular products: Novo Nordisk will upgrade existing products and design new products based on circular principles and work towards a sustainable solution for the reuse and recycling of products.

About Novo Nordisk in the US:

Novo Nordisk, a global healthcare company, has been committed to discovering and developing innovative medicines to help people living with diabetes lead longer, healthier lives for 95 years. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to help people defeat other serious diseases including obesity, hemophilia and growth disorders. We remain steadfast in our conviction that the formula for success is to stay focused, think long term and do business in a financially, socially and environmentally responsible way. With U.S. headquarters in New Jersey and production and research facilities in five states, Novo Nordisk employs nearly 6,000 people throughout the country. For more information, visit novonordisk.us, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE Novo Nordisk

Related Links

http://www.novonordisk-us.com

