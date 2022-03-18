Renewable Energy Inverters Market to Record 11.83% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 |68% of the growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Renewable Energy Inverters Market's potential growth difference will be USD 8.43 billion from 2021 to 2026. The report also identifies the market to witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 10.9%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 68% among the other regions. The high solar PV installations and rapidly growing demand for EVs in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia will facilitate the renewable energy inverters market growth in APAC over the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for renewable energy inverters in APAC.

Vendor Insights-

The renewable energy inverters market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product differentiation to compete in the market. Companies are launching innovative solutions to beat the market competition. For instance, Elpower Srl offers a wide range of renewable energy inverters such as Cleanverter 10-30 TL, Cleanverter PV 40-80 among others.

Some of the major vendors covered in this report are:

Eaton Corp. Plc

Elpower Srl

Enphase Energy Inc.

Fimer SpA

Fronius International GmbH

General Electric Co.

GoodWe Technology Co. Ltd.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Ingeteam Corp. SA

KEB America Inc.

Layer Electronics Srl

Panasonic Corp.

Power Electronics Espana SLU

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Sineng Electric Co. Ltd.

SMA Solar Technology AG

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd.

TBEA Co. Ltd.

Key Segment Highlights

By Application

Solar PV

The solar PV segment held the largest renewable energy inverters market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest market share throughout the forecast period. The installation of solar PV systems will be driven by the growth is attributed to the decline in the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) of solar power generation, coupled with favorable government policies and advancements in the components of solar PV systems.

EV

Wind

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Renewable Energy Inverters Market Driver:

Declining cost of solar and wind power generation:

Several initiatives have been taken across by the global governments to leverage the declining costs of solar and wind power generation. For instance, in May 2021, SETO launched Multi-Year Program Plan to reduce solar PV system costs by 2025. The targets for 2030 are USD 0.05 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for residential PV, USD 0.04 per kWh for commercial PV, and USD 0.02 per kWh hour for utility-scale PV. Similarly, in the case of wind energy, the global weighted average cost for onshore wind installations decreased by around one-third between 2010 and 2020.

Renewable Energy Inverters Market Trend:

Advances in power electronics used in solar PV systems:

The power electronics-based conversion technique has revolutionized electricity generation by increasing product efficiency and streamlining manufacturing processes of components such as solar PV inverters. In addition, several developments are being undertaken to improve the efficiency of power electronics. For instance, the SunShot National Laboratory Multiyear Partnership (SuNLaMP) funding program has progressed toward the SunShot initiative goals in the US. Such factors will further support the market growth in the coming years.

Renewable Energy Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Renewable Energy Inverters Market Scope

