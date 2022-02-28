Renewable Energy Market to witness 1,581.08 GW growth | Huge opportunities in Hydropower Segment | Technavio

Feb 28, 2022, 23:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global renewable energy market is expected to grow by 1581.08 GW between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.72% during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of many regional and international players offering differentiated products. The vendors are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to gain an edge over their competitors.
Get detailed insights into the market size, growth variance, and successful strategies adopted by vendors in our full report.
Ask for a Free Sample before purchasing.
Renewable Energy Market: Segmentation Analysis
The 120 pages report analyzes the renewable energy market by type (hydropower, wind, solar, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
The hydropower segment accounted for the largest share in the market in 2021. Hydropower is currently the largest source of renewable energy source globally. Between 2021 and 2030, the power generation in the segment is expected to increase by 17% or by 230 GW, thereby creating significant growth opportunities. The market growth in the segment is expected to be maximum during the forecast period.
In terms of geography, APAC will generate several growth opportunities. The region currently holds 69% of the global market share. The availability of a number of financial incentive programs is driving the growth of the regional market. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for renewable energy in APAC. The market will witness faster growth in APAC than in other regions.
Download a Free Sample for highlights on top-performing segments, regions, and countries in the market.
Renewable Energy Market: Growth drivers
The renewable energy market is driven by supportive government policies. Governments across the world are offering incentives, subsidies, and tax benefits to encourage the adoption of renewable energy sources. For instance, the US government has developed the investment tax credit (ITC) federal policy to support the adoption of solar PV plants in the country. Similarly, other countries are formulating various policies to promote the development and the use of renewable energy. These factors are driving the growth of the global renewable energy market.
In addition, environmental concerns regarding the use of fossil fuels are anticipated to further boost the growth of the renewable energy market.
Know about additional factors impacting the market growth. Request a Free Sample Now!
Renewable Energy Market: Key vendor offerings
Acciona SA: The company offers renewable energy solutions that help in lowering electricity costs and reducing fossil fuel consumption, thus redesigning the energy framework so as to allow humanity to tackle the climate crisis, under the brand name Acciona.
EnBW Energie Baden Wurttemberg AG: The company offers renewable energy solutions with the aim to increase the current capacity of around 4.4 GW, which accounts for about 32 percent of total installed output focusing on offshore wind power, onshore wind power, under the brand name ENBW.
Enel Spa: The company offers renewable energy solutions by producing renewable resources across 5 continents using power plants that aim for a cleaner process of production, under the brand name Enel.
General Electric Co.: The company offers renewable energy solutions to a reliable, affordable, and dispatchable integration of energies, driving the transition to a clean energy future which can be enabled through the intelligent plant and system design, software and controls, and O and M synergies, under the brand name General Electric.
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.: The company offers renewable energy solutions using hydro plants, wind farms, and solar panels, under the brand name Innergex.
View our Renewable Energy Market Snapshot to uncover other dominant players.
Related Reports:
Solar Photovoltaic Wafer Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Solar Power Market by Technology and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Renewable Energy Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.72%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
1581.08 GW
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.64
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 69%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, India, Germany, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Acciona SA, EnBW Energie Baden Wurttemberg AG, Enel Spa, General Electric Co., Innergex Renewable Energy Inc., Invenergy, National Grid Plc, RWE AG, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, and Vestas Wind System AS
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
2.2: Market Characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 02: Value chain analysis : Utilities
2.2.1 Electricity generation
2.2.2 Electricity transmission
2.2.3 Electricity distribution
2.2.4 End-customers
2.2.5 Industry innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 04: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (GW)
Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 08: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Hydropower
- Wind
- Solar
- Others
Exhibit 09: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Type
Exhibit 10: Comparison by Type
5.3 Hydropower - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 11: Hydropower - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)
Exhibit 12: Hydropower - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Wind - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 13: Wind - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)
Exhibit 14: Wind - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Solar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 15: Solar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)
Exhibit 16: Solar - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 17: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)
Exhibit 18: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.7 Market opportunity by Type
Exhibit 19: Market opportunity by Type
6. Customer landscape
Exhibit 20: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 21: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 22: Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 23: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)
Exhibit 24: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 25: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)
Exhibit 26: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)
Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 29: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)
Exhibit 30: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)
Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 33: Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by geography (GW)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Supportive government policies
8.1.2 Rapid urbanization
8.1.3 Environmental concerns regarding fossil fuels
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Competition from fossil fuels
8.2.2 High initial investments
8.2.3 Project delays and cancellation of orders due to COVID-19 pandemic
Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Emergence of zero-energy buildings
8.3.2 Lack of progression in the application of the nuclear power
8.3.3 Increase in output efficiency, less pollution, and low maintenance costs
9. Vendor Landscape
10.1 Competitive scenario
10.2 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 36: Vendor Landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
Exhibit 38: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 39: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Acciona SA
Exhibit 41: Acciona SA - Overview
Exhibit 42: Acciona SA - Business segments
Exhibit 43: Acciona SA - Key offerings
Exhibit 44: Acciona SA - Segment focus
10.4 EnBW Energie Baden Wurttemberg AG
Exhibit 45: EnBW Energie Baden Wurttemberg AG - Overview
Exhibit 46: EnBW Energie Baden Wurttemberg AG - Business segments
Exhibit 47: EnBW Energie Baden Wurttemberg AG - Key news
Exhibit 48: EnBW Energie Baden Wurttemberg AG - Key offerings
Exhibit 49: EnBW Energie Baden Wurttemberg AG - Segment focus
10.5 Enel Spa
Exhibit 50: Enel Spa - Overview
Exhibit 51: Enel Spa - Business segments
Exhibit 52: Enel Spa - Key news
Exhibit 53: Enel Spa - Key offerings
Exhibit 54: Enel Spa - Segment focus
10.6 General Electric Co.
Exhibit 55: General Electric Co. - Overview
Exhibit 56: General Electric Co. - Business segments
Exhibit 57: General Electric Co. - Key news
Exhibit 58: General Electric Co. - Key offerings
Exhibit 59: General Electric Co. - Segment focus
10.7 Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.
Exhibit 60: Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 61: Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 62: Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 63: Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 64: Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. - Segment focus
10.8 Invenergy
Exhibit 65: Invenergy - Overview
Exhibit 66: Invenergy - Product and service
Exhibit 67: Invenergy - Key offerings
10.9 National Grid Plc
Exhibit 68: National Grid Plc - Overview
Exhibit 69: National Grid Plc - Business segments
Exhibit 70: National Grid Plc - Key news
Exhibit 71: National Grid Plc - Key offerings
Exhibit 72: National Grid Plc - Segment focus
10.10 RWE AG
Exhibit 73: RWE AG - Overview
Exhibit 74: RWE AG - Business segments
Exhibit 75: RWE AG - Key news
Exhibit 76: RWE AG - Key offerings
Exhibit 77: RWE AG - Segment focus
10.11 Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA
Exhibit 78: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA - Overview
Exhibit 79: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA - Business segments
Exhibit 80: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA - Key news
Exhibit 81: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA - Key offerings
Exhibit 82: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA - Segment focus
10.12 Vestas Wind System AS
Exhibit 83: Vestas Wind System AS - Overview
Exhibit 84: Vestas Wind System AS - Business segments
Exhibit 85: Vestas Wind System AS - Key news
Exhibit 86: Vestas Wind System AS - Key offerings
Exhibit 87: Vestas Wind System AS - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
12.1.1 Market definition
12.1.2 Objectives
12.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$?
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 89: Research Methodology
Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing?
Exhibit 91: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article