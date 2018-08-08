Renewed Contract: MRIGlobal Awarded $19.9 Million NIH Contract To Operate Chemopreventive Agent Repository For National Cancer Institute

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MRIGlobal has been awarded a 5-year, $19.9 million contract from the National Institutes of Health (NIH)/National Cancer Institute (NCI)/Division of Cancer Prevention to continue to operate the Centralized Chemopreventive Agent Repository and Drug Chemistry Support program.

This program serves as a centralized source of agents for use in studies by the Division of Cancer Prevention (DCP) and to support the translation of promising laboratory discoveries into effective interventions for the prevention or reduction of cancer.

The repository program has responsibilities of acquiring, tracking, storage, maintenance, testing, quality control, and distribution of these investigational agents to NCI DCP designated preclinical and Phase 0/I/II cancer prevention clinical investigation sites and complements MRIGlobal's well-established programs supporting the National Cancer Institute (NCI).

"MRIGlobal is proud to continue our work with NIH/NCI and cancer researchers around the world who utilize our Repository and associated services," said MRIGlobal President and CEO Thomas M. Sack, Ph.D. "Our commitment to cancer research is long-standing. Our cancer research and support with the National Cancer Institute dates back to 1948."

This project has been funded in whole or in part with Federal funds from the National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, under Contract No. HHSN261201800026I (UPIID: 75N91018D00026).

About MRIGlobal

MRIGlobal addresses some of the world's greatest threats and challenges. Founded in 1944 as an independent, non-profit organization, we perform contract research for government, industry, and academia. With a focus on translating new technologies that support better health outcomes for humans, animals, and our environment, MRIGlobal applies its diverse and cutting-edge technical capabilities and expertise to deliver smart, collaborative solutions that solve our partner's precise needs.

Our clients choose MRIGlobal as their trusted resource because of our long track record as a reliable, trustworthy partner who completes the work with the quality and integrity the project demands. We bring a depth and breadth of expertise that ensures innovative thinking and the best solution to each technical challenge our clients are addressing.

