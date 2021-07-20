Renfro Brands, World's Most Renowned Sock Manufacturing Company, Appoints Kadian Langlais As Chief Marketing Officer

"After the news of our recent acquisition by The Renco Group, the appointment of our CMO is a critical step in our long-term growth plans as we look to reflect the perspective of our consumers in every aspect of our business," said Stan Jewell, CEO of Renfro Brands. "Kadian will play an important role in the execution of this strategy, overseeing the planning and development of Renfro's global consumer connectivity initiative which leverages end-consumer insights to expand brand and customer value propositions."

Kadian brings over 20 years' experience across the retail marketing, e-commerce, buying, planning, and consulting spectrum. Prior to joining Renfro, Kadian consulted with leading brands and retailers on their e-commerce and digital marketing strategies. Kadian has also held several roles at legwear company, Kayser-Roth Corporation, where she championed their digital vision and strategy throughout the organization working directly with brands including No Nonsense, HUE and Simply Vera.

"As a leading heritage brand with deep roots within the legwear industry, Renfro has pioneered some of the most important innovations in socks, from standardizing sock sizes to eliminating sock seams, Renfro has unmatched expertise and knowledge," said Kadian Langlais, SVP and CMO of Renfro Brands. "I'm eager to build a deeper relationship with our consumers and apply these insights to drive exponential growth for Renfro and our portfolio of brands."

Renfro is continuing to make strategic appointments across its C-Suite to attract and retain top talent and further establish its leading position within the marketplace, recently appointing Corena Norris as Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, and General Counsel.

To learn more about Renfro Brands visit Renfro.com.

ABOUT RENFRO BRANDS

Renfro Brands is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of quality socks and legwear products. Founded in 1921, the company pioneered some of the earliest innovations in sock manufacturing, from standardizing sock sizes to eliminating toe seams. Over the course of a century, Renfro's operation of 25 employees has grown to become an industry leader with over 2,000 employees worldwide. Today, Renfro Brands is a recognized expert and brand steward of over 20 globally loved sock brands, including Polo, Fruit of the Loom, Merrell, Dr. Scholl's and Hot Sox. The company continues to breathe new life into the industry with the launch of Loops & Wales, an online destination for discovering, styling, and buying socks. Discover how Renfro Brands is leading the sock industry at Renfro.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Kristina Rivera | KWT Global

[email protected]

SOURCE Renfro Brands

Related Links

https://www.renfro.com/

