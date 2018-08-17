RenGenLabs.com is excited to announce that the Unchainet token sale has commenced on Monday, August 27, 2018

For payment instructions and information on how to participate in the Unchainet token sale, prospective investors should visit www.rengenlabs.com and follow the prospective investor verification instructions.

Please Note: Unchainet investments are valid if made only through www.rengenlabs.com and no other channel. Unchainet will NEVER distribute any contribution or payment instructions, including crypto currency wallet addresses, via email, chat, or any website other than through www.rengenlabs.com, and such payment instructions will only be available on or after August 27, 2018.

About Unchainet

Unchainet is aiming to provide a decentralized cloud platform connecting providers with spare computing resources and clients who need them. Research shows 30% of servers in private data centers consume energy but are not being used. We are working to provide easy-to-install software for companies with private data centers, hosting companies and individuals so they can easily connect to the Unchainet network and start earning money on a transparent and efficient marketplace.

The team plans to use blockchain technology (QoS chain and UNET chain) to bring trust and transparency between clients and providers and fast peer-to-peer contracts and transactions. Computing resources are traded in UNET cryptocurrency. All UNETs will be distributed during the ICO, and new clients will need to purchase them from token holders through exchanges. A growing number of contracts on the platform will proportionally raise the demand for UNET tokens.

About RenGen Labs

RenGen Labs is a United States based company committed to providing investors a secure and compliant platform for investing in SAFTs and token sales. RenGen Labs offers individuals and professionals a platform to connect with companies issuing SAFT agreements and token sales with secure accreditation and KYC/AML checks. More information is available at rengenlabs.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements and information in this communication may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company undertakes no duty to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Whether actual results will conform to expectations and predictions is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the timing of a joint venture ATS going live, the timing of any required regulatory approvals and the terms and timing of the SAFT sale and security token offering.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy the SAFT or the security token or any other securities, and no offer, solicitation or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which, or to any persons to whom, such an offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

The securities described herein have not been registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This token offering in particular will only allow accredited investors to participate under Rule 506(c) of the JOBS Act.

Contact: John Bartos, 888-891-4011, John@rengenlabs.com

