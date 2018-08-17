RenGenLabs.com is pleased to announce that the highly anticipated Crown League token sale will commence on August 17, 2018

Investors should visit https://www.rengenlabs.com/offerings/crownleague to learn more about the Crown League deal, sign up for updates about the project, and participate in the deal on or after commencement on August 17, 2018.

For payment instructions and information on how to participate in the Crown League token sale prospective investors should visit www.rengenlabs.com and follow the prospective investor verification instructions.

Please Note: Crown League investments are valid if made only through www.rengenlabs.com and no other channel. Crown League will NEVER distribute any contribution or payment instructions, including crypto currency wallet addresses, via email, chat, or any website other than through www.rengenlabs.com, and such payment instructions will only be available on or after August 17, 2018.

About Crown League

The Crown League is building a decentralized application on the blockchain to aggregate, unify and institutionalize fantasy football into a professional sport, similar to how eSports institutionalized professional video gaming. The Crown League seeks to create an entirely new paradigm in sports entertainment that blurs the line between gaming and investing, fans and owners. CRL's structure and operations will be similar to pro sports enterprises with a dynasty league that is collectively owned by its professionally managed franchises.

Each franchise within The Crown League will be fractionally-owned by large communities of individual investors who will collectively govern their teams as well as share in their profits and value appreciation. Ownership interests in both the league and franchises will be represented by security tokens that feature governance and profit-sharing rights and are anticipated to be listed and traded on regulated ATS exchanges.

To-date the Crown League has raised significant institutional and strategic capital from many prominent investors in multiple financings.

About RenGen Labs

RenGen Labs is a United States based company committed to providing investors a secure and compliant platform for investing in SAFTs and token sales. RenGen Labs offers individuals and professionals a platform to connect with companies issuing SAFT agreements and token sales with secure accreditation and KYC/AML checks. More information is available at rengenlabs.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements and information in this communication may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company undertakes no duty to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Whether actual results will conform to expectations and predictions is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the timing of the Joint Venture's ATS going live, the timing of any required regulatory approvals and the terms and timing of the SAFT sale and security token offering.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy the SAFT or the security token or any other securities, and no offer, solicitation or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which, or to any persons to whom, such an offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

The securities described herein have not been registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This token offering in particular will only allow accredited investors to participate under Rule 506(c) of the JOBS Act.

Contact: John Bartos, 888-891-4011, John@rengenlabs.com

