Renmin Tianli Group, Inc. Receives Nasdaq Notification of Non-Compliance with Listing Rule 5250(c)(1)

WUHAN CITY, China, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Renmin Tianli Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABAC) ("Renmin Tianli" or the "Company"), a producer of breeder hogs, market hogs and black hogs, as well as specialty processed black hog pork products sold through retail outlets and the internet, with headquarters in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, today announced that on November 21, 2018 the Company received a notification letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") stating that, because the Company has not yet filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 (the "Form 10-Q"), the Company is no longer in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Nasdaq letter has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's shares.

Nasdaq's notification letter states that the Company has 60 calendar days to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules. If Nasdaq accepts the Company's plan, then Nasdaq may grant the Company up to 180 days from the prescribed due date for filing the Form 10-Q to regain compliance. If Nasdaq does not accept the Company's plan, then the Company will have the opportunity to appeal that decision to a Nasdaq hearings panel.

The Company intends to resolve the deficiency and regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

About Renmin Tianli Group, Inc.

Renmin Tianli Group, Inc. (the "Company"), is in the business of breeding, raising and selling breeder and market hogs in China. The Company also sells specialty processed black hog pork products through supermarkets and other retail outlets, as well as the internet.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulations, and other risks contained in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

