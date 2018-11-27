Renmin Tianli Group, Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1)

WUHAN CITY, China, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Renmin Tianli Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABAC) ("Renmin Tianli" or the "Company"), a producer of breeder hogs, market hogs and black hogs, as well as specialty processed black hog pork products sold through retail outlets and the internet, with headquarters in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, today received a notification letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") stating that, based on the November 28, 2018, filing of the Company's Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2018, the Company regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

About Renmin Tianli Group, Inc.

Renmin Tianli Group, Inc. (the "Company"), is in the business of breeding, raising and selling breeder and market hogs in China. The Company also sells specialty processed black hog pork products through supermarkets and other retail outlets, as well as the internet.

