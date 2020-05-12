Reno Company Launches Generation 3 Fire-Resistant Coaxial Cable for DAS Installations with First Responders in Mind

RENO, Nev., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reno-based manufacturer, American Fire Wire, is introducing AFW-2HFR-3, its 50-Ohm, two-hour fire rated coaxial cable for Distributed Antenna System (DAS) installations. Public Safety DAS systems enable wireless connectivity within their radiuses and, without the proper components, can fail to withstand emergency scenarios such as floods, fires and earthquakes, minimizing communications first-response teams can conduct when on site.

American Fire Wire's newest addition to their family of American-made coaxial cable and connectors offers those buildings installing or retrofitting their DAS systems a less expensive method for fireproofing the cable. When paired with the right system of antennas and amplifiers, the cable successfully transports the wireless signal inside of a building and meets survivability codes put forth by the National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) and the International Fire Code (IFC).

"We witnessed a need for a high-stress, two-hour fire rated coaxial cable during the tragedy of September 11, 2001," said president of American Fire Wire, Will Rogers. "Clear and open lines of communications are critical for first responders to save lives. The right system with the right components allows for the best evacuation scenario during emergencies."

American Fire Wire's cable has been tested to the industry standard used to certify 3M's endothermic wrap which has already been widely adopted for use. The ASTM E119 standard requires cables to continually operate for two hours when exposed to fire at 1850 degrees. It meets the requirements of NFPA 72, NFPA 1221, and IFC Section 510, fire codes set forth for Emergency Responder Radio Coverage Systems (ERRCS) which must be followed in all new buildings and all new building renovations. The cable uses braided technology and offers an improved bending radius, lending greater flexibility during installation. It is available for purchase cut to exact lengths, thus reducing waste of specialty coax.

"Building retrofits can be done at a fraction of the cost and our cable will save owners and installers up to $400 per foot over traditional methods like costly wraps, two-hour pathways, concrete slabs and building soffits," said Rogers. "But the heart of our company is more than just a cable… it's a means to make sure we give first responders the best possible chance to protect our citizens and themselves. As the pioneer in the two-hour coaxial cable market, we're proud of American Fire Wire and what it means to American citizens and first responders."

Founded in 2016, American Fire Wire was formed by visionaries holding a combined 60 years of experience in the wireless industry. American Fire Wire is designed to match the bravery and integrity of first responders and to ensure the Distributed Antenna Systems maintain connectivity during a fire. Learn more at www.americanfirewire.com.

