Reno to Host Northern Nevada Opportunity Zone Summit March 19 and 20

RENO, Nev., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An educational summit aims to educate investors, business owners, and commercial real estate experts on the vast potential Opportunity Zones present in the Northern Nevada market. Recently named the nation's fastest-growing job market, experts are eyeing the Reno region as a boon to investors.

"The untapped potential here is astounding," said Kaya Bromley, JD, MSW, a developer, author, entrepreneur and title speaker at the event. "The shift in this market is happening rapidly and the time to strike is now."

The Opportunity Zone Program is a tax incentive established by Congress in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. Its purpose is to foster investment into low-income and rural communities by allowing those who invest to defer and reduce their capital gains liability and potentially pay no tax on earnings from the investment. There are 8,700 designated opportunity zones nationwide, and analysts predict that billions (and potentially trillions) of capital gains dollars will be invested into Opportunity Zones.

Known as the architect of opportunity zones, Steve Glickman will keynote the Reno event, offering critical insights to the inception of the tax incentive program from the ground up.

The Northern Nevada Opportunity Zone Summit will be held in Reno at the Silver Legacy Reno Ballroom on March 19 & 20, 2019. Event details can be found online at RenoZoneSummit.com .

About the Northern Nevada Opportunity Zone Summit

The Northern Nevada Opportunity Zone Summit is a collaborative event organized by the Reno Sparks Opportunity Zone Task Force, the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN), and the Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED). Each group is comprised of national and regional leaders in business, real estate, accounting, law, and commercial real estate development. Both are invested in the long-time success of the Northern Nevada market and are invested in helping the region realize its full potential as a leader in business and community building. For more information, visit RenoZoneSummit.com .

SOURCE Northern Nevada Opportunity Zone Summit

Related Links

http://renozonesummit.com

