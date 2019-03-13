Renova Energy Honored with Two Major Awards at SunPower's Annual Dealer Conference

PALM DESERT, Calif., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Renova Energy, a Palm Desert-based solar installer, has received the SunPower "Residential National Top Producer of the Year" award for its outstanding sales performance as well as the "Residential Regional Dealer of the Year" award for its outstanding overall performance as a SunPower dealer in 2018.

"Earning these two awards for our success delivering the world's highest efficiency solar systems and superior customer service to homeowners is an astounding achievement for Renova Energy and our team of employee partners," said Renova Founder and CEO Vincent Battaglia. "Partnering with SunPower, one of the world's most innovative and sustainable energy companies, allows us to offer area families, businesses and non-profits reliable solar energy and significant electricity savings over the life of their systems."

The "Residential National Top Producer of the Year" award honors the SunPower residential dealer that has the highest shipment volume in the United States, while the "Residential Regional Dealer of the Year" award honors SunPower residential dealers in select regions of the

United States that consistently put customers first, while demonstrating exceptional industry knowledge and leadership.

"SunPower's reputable national dealer network is strengthened by regional solar companies like Renova Energy, selected for their quality craftsmanship, industry expertise and customer service," said Norm Taffe, SunPower executive vice president, residential solar. "We congratulate Renova Energy for an extraordinary performance in 2018 as a residential dealer, delivering the value of SunPower solar to homeowners in their communities."

Last year, Renova was recognized as the Best Solar Company for the fifth time in the 2018 Best of the Valley contest. Additional awards included Large Business of the Year for the Rancho Mirage and Palm Desert Chambers, as well as Business of the Year from the Desert Business Association.

For more information on Renova Energy, call (760) 568-3413 or visit renovaenergy.com.

About Renova Energy

An employee-owned company, Renova Energy was founded in 2006 by Vincent Battaglia and now boasts 180 employees, a campus of three buildings and a fleet of more than 85 vehicles.

The first solar company in the nation to be accredited by NABCEP, Renova is also a SunPower Elite Dealer and a Certified Installer for the Tesla Powerwall. Renova is an award-winning company with a 5 Star Rating on Yelp that offers residential and commercial solar and battery storage. Among the commercial installations are The River, SunLine Transit Agency, Antique Galleries, Boys & Girls Clubs and American Car Wash.

Renova is also very active in the community, including sponsorship of the maintenance for the CV Link, support for FIND Food Bank, Animal Samaritans, the Jewish Film Festival, Desert AIDS Project, Human Rights Campaign and many more.

Media Contact:

Lea Goodsell, VP Business Development

210932@email4pr.com

(760) 568-3413

SOURCE Renova Energy