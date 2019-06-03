Renovate America and Modernize Partner on Home Improvement Loans

AUSTIN, Texas, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Modernize , the leader in home improvement lead generation services, has announced a strategic partnership with home improvement financing leader, Renovate America. The partnership will give homeowners ready access to simple and effective new financing options through Modernize's network of contractors.

Modernize's mission is to facilitate the best connections between homeowners and contractors, and this partnership will enable more of those connections to turn into funded projects. Modernize's research reveals that nearly half of homeowners seeking home improvement quotes feel insecure about their project budget, and 85% want to finance their project. The new Renovate America offering will provide Modernize's contractors with easy-to-use tools while providing a simple process for homeowners to get the financing they need.

"While the majority of homeowners are looking for financing, we know many contractors aren't able to help with that crucial part of the process," said Jason Polka, CEO of Modernize. "Our partnership with Renovate America will bridge that gap."

Renovate America offers an online tool that contractors can use in their proposal meetings with homeowners. Contractors with no background in financial planning will now be able to easily show customers an array of financing options for projects up to $50,000.

"Our partnership with Modernize is grounded in the belief that the most value is created by better meeting the needs of both homeowners and contractors," said John Maslowski, Senior VP of Strategic Partnerships for Renovate America. "The decision to partner with Modernize was an easy one, and we're confident that, together, we'll help more homeowners complete their renovation projects," added Maslowski.

Eligible Modernize contractors can participate in the program immediately, unlocking lending rates typically unavailable to many homeowners. To learn more about Modernize or Renovate America, please reach out to generateit@modernize.com

About Modernize

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Modernize is the largest privately-owned lead generation company in the US. For over 13 years, Modernize has been the leader in the home improvement industry, connecting homeowners with contractors within energy-efficient trades such as solar, windows, HVAC and roofing. Facilitating over 2 million completed home improvement projects each year, Modernize is the market leader in residential lead generation.

About Renovate America

Renovate America offers a financing platform that helps Americans improve their homes while giving contractors the tools they need to grow their business. In addition to financing home improvements through an unsecured lending product, Benji, Renovate America offers communities HERO financing. HERO-financed upgrades are projected to save homeowners billions of dollars in energy and water bills, and are estimated to have created over 25,000 local trade jobs that cannot be offshored or automated.

