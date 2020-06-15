Renovation Brands launches KitchenDesignPros and enters the design centric, semi-custom cabinet market

Marc Sieger, CEO of Renovation Brands, which is the parent company of KitchenDesignPros, had this to say about the new company, "We are tremendously excited about launching this new company focused on the semi-custom cabinet space with a keen focus on design and service. Renovation Brands is already a strong direct to customer player in the kitchen and bath segment with the RTA Cabinet Store and Décor Planet. The addition of KitchenDesignPros allows us to serve professional customers and discerning consumers in even more ways."

"We created KitchenDesignPros to simplify the process of bringing amazing design and cabinets to kitchen and bath professionals," said Todd Nickell, General Manager at KitchenDesignPros. "Powering our company is a design team with an average of 20+ years of experience delivering an unparalleled design experience. On the product side, we have partnered with the best US manufacturers to provide over 100+ semi-custom/fully assembled cabinets to meet the needs of today's U.S. consumer."

About KitchenDesignPros:

KitchenDesignPros, a business of Renovation Brands, is a kitchen & bath design firm focused on delivering unparalleled design & product experiences to kitchen and bath professionals.

About Renovation Brands:

Renovation Brands is the parent company of multiple fast growing home improvement product brands serving both residential and commercial customers in the renovation space. With a distinct focus and competence in the digital space, Renovation Brands is a top 500 e-retailer that is owned by Digital Fuel Capital, a leader in investing in internet retail and digital marketing technology and services.

Renovation Brands is currently comprised of ten specialty eCommerce brands including American Tin Ceilings, Reggio Register, Electric Fireplaces Direct, Mantels Direct, Electric Fireplaces Canada, Electric Heat Source, Baseboarders, RTA Cabinet Store, DecorPlanet.com, and KitchenDesignPros.

