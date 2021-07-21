Renovus Capital Partners Announces Strategic Acquisition of Leading Digital Consulting Firm, LeapPoint

"During and post COVID, the importance of connected digital solutions to improve customer and employee experiences is greater than ever," said Jesse Serventi, Founding Partner at Renovus. "LeapPoint's innovative approach to connected digital experiences is transforming the biggest companies in the world. Under our partnership, we plan to help LeapPoint scale even faster to a larger set of enterprise clients."

"This is an exciting and pivotal time for LeapPoint employees, clients and the customers they serve," said LeapPoint CEO Nicholas DeBenedetto. "Renovus shares our people-first mindset and we are excited to work with them to bring rocket fuel to our end-to-end Connected Work breadth of services for Adobe, Adobe Workfront and other technology implementations. Together, we align to create a driving force and disruptor in the marketplace."

LeapPoint's multidisciplinary team of consultants consists of former industry practitioners across vertical markets committed to delivering a human-centered approach to unlocking how people and systems come together. The LeapPoint executive leadership team will remain unchanged and CEO Nicholas DeBenedetto will hold a seat on the Board of Directors.

KippsDeSanto & Co. served as the sell-side advisor to LeapPoint. DLA Piper served as legal counsel and Cherry Bekaert as accounting advisor to Renovus.

LeapPoint Consulting is changing the way companies connect work, technology, and talent to solve big business challenges and drive successful outcomes. Established by Big 4 alumni who sought more flexibility and agility in meeting clients' most critical business needs, LeapPoint is committed to making life and experiences fundamentally better for employees, customers and those they serve. As the go-to Adobe and Adobe Workfront partner in financial services, healthcare and retail, LeapPoint's break-through Connected Work™ services are the essential framework for the Future of Work. For more information, visit www.leappoint.com. To learn more about LeapPoint and its Connected Work services, download LeapPoint's Connected Work ebook.

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners is a private equity firm specializing in the Knowledge and Talent industries. Renovus, based in the Philadelphia area, manages $1 Billion across several investment vehicles. The firm's current portfolio includes over 20 U.S. based businesses specializing in educational technology and content, higher education, corporate learning and development, healthcare services and technology services. Renovus typically partners with founder led businesses, leveraging its industry expertise and access to debt and equity capital to make operational improvements, pursue tuck-in acquisitions and oversee strategic growth initiatives. More information can be found at www.renovuscapital.com

