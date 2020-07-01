Renowned Actor Karl Chaffey to Appear on ABC's Hit Series To Tell The Truth

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Karl Chaffey, an accomplished actor, will be appearing on the hit ABC network show To Tell The Truth on July 9, 2020, at 10:00 PM.

To Tell the Truth, is an American television panel game show where four celebrity panelists are presented with three contestants and tasked to identify the "central character" whose unusual occupation or experience has been read out by the show's host. When the celebrity panelists question the contestants, two "impostors" may lie while the "central character" must tell the truth. To find out what happens, be sure to watch, To Tell The Truth on July 9.

"Dreams feel real when I see Karl perform," remarked Gina Nemo, Producer, and Director. "I really enjoy working with him. I am excited to see him on To Tell The Truth."

Chaffey appeared in the Westworld pilot and multiple episodes of Newsroom. He has recently been cast as a German prisoner of war in the upcoming production of Hot Vanilla Tea and received critical acclaim for his appearances in Nothing Like the Sun (2018), StrikeOut (2016), and Love Knows No Borders (2018). Off the stage, Karl has kept fit as an avid soccer player and sailor for over 30 years. A dual American and Canadian citizen, Karl Chaffey is returning to his first love, acting, after practicing for many years as a successful trial lawyer.

To learn more about Karl Chaffey, please visit IMDb.com . To learn more about ABC's To Tell The Truth, please visit ABC.com .

