Renowned Breast Surgical Oncologist Joins NYU Langone Health As Director of Women's Health for Suffolk County

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Melissa D. Fana, MD, a leading breast surgical oncologist, has joined NYU Langone Health as director of women's health for Suffolk County and chief of service for breast surgery at Long Island Community Hospital, effective December 1. She sees patients at Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Long Island Breast Surgery Associates—Patchogue, 100 Hospital Road, suite 106.

"Dr. Fana brings not only surgical expertise, but remarkable dedication to our growing team of world-class surgeons in Suffolk County," says Andrew Rubin, senior vice president for clinical affairs and ambulatory care at NYU Langone. "These attributes will be a tremendous asset as she develops a comprehensive women's health program in Suffolk County over the next several years."

"NYU Langone already offers unrivaled local access to the best providers and treatment through its award-winning care network, and I'm committed to building upon our successes in my new role," says Dr. Fana. "We will continue bridging cancer care, women's health, and academic healthcare through a nationally recognized, top-quality institution in a way that hasn't been done before in this region."

About Dr. Fana

Dr. Fana, who specializes in breast cancer management, creates personalized care plans using the latest treatment options and breast conservation surgical techniques to remove cancer and prevent remission.

Before joining NYU Langone, Dr. Fana was director of breast services at Mather Hospital, in Port Jefferson, New York, and chief of breast surgery at South Shore Hospital, in Bay Shore, New York, where she oversaw quality initiatives. She also previously worked at Plainview Hospital, enhancing their breast surgical program, Brookhaven Hospital Memorial Medical Center, and Brookhaven Breast Health Services.

After receiving an undergraduate degree from SUNY at Stony Brook University in 2000, Dr. Fana earned her medical degree from Mount Sinai School of Medicine in 2008. She completed her residency at North Shore-Long Island Jewish Medical Center at the Hofstra University School of Medicine where she was chief general surgery resident. She then went on to complete a breast surgical oncology fellowship at Beaumont Health System, Royal Oak, Michigan and Rose Cancer Resource Center.

Dr. Fana has published and presented on topics including breast conservation therapy for patients over the age of 80, surgical site infection reduction, and visualization for breast reconstructive surgery.

About NYU Langone Health

NYU Langone is a world-class, patient-centered, integrated academic medical center known for its excellence in clinical care, research, and education. Its growing health system has more than 320 locations throughout the New York area, with 6 inpatient locations, including NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island, a 591-bed hospital and Level 1 Trauma Center located in Mineola, Long Island, and 2 outpatient care centers in Palm Beach County, Florida.

NYU Langone's Perlmutter Cancer Center—Long Island is the only National Cancer Institute–designated Comprehensive Cancer Center that has an in-patient hospital on Long Island, offering a full range of diagnostic services, treatments, clinical trials, and support programs for all types of cancer.

