Renowned Dallas Surgeon, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Lectures on the Science of Aging at Inaugural International meeting in Monte-Carlo, Monaco

DALLAS, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas plastic surgeon and Rhinoplasty Surgeon, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, an internationally known innovative physician leader and plastic surgeon spoke on the predictable pattern of facial aging in humans based upon his anatomic work facial fat compartments.

This inaugural meeting of global experts on the science of aging was held at the Aesthetic and Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress in Monte Carlo, Monaco. The global science experts discussed the impact of how aging is affected in Space from the NASA Twins telemere study to the role of atmospheric aging from pollutants to the basic cellular and molecular mechanisms of aging and how to reverse them or hold the aging process in humans.

The meeting dispelled some common myths and marketing hypes about the role of simply taking an oral medication such as resveratrol or a specific diet or exercise that will reverse the aging process. The group agreed that aging is a very complex process that has multifactorial implications and causes and that any true therapeutic treatments must be science based and not based on marketing hype and mere case studies. True inroads and advances that are science based are making some of the anti aging goals a reality in the near future.

The meeting was co chaired by leading physicians in this arena – Drs David McDaniel from the USA and Dr Patricia Ogilvie from Germany. The diversity of the global experts discussed the the current and future therapeutic implications of these basic science discoveries. They also explored how current and future anti aging science based treatments have true clinical and psychological benefits. This innovative inaugural science based meeting set the high bar for future cooperation between the basic scientists and clinical leaders to develop clinical parameters and measure that actually work to slow down or even prevent or reverse the human aging process.

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas. He is a Distinguished Teaching Professor and Founding Chairman of the Department of Plastic Surgery at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. He is the editor in chief of the best global peer reviewed Plastic Surgery Journal- the Journal of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Dr. Rohrich graduated from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors, and completed his Plastic Surgery training at the University of Michigan Medical Center and fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard (hand/microsurgery) and Oxford University (pediatric plastic surgery). He is Chairman of the Dallas Rhinoplasty Symposium, Founding Chairman of the Dallas Cosmetic Symposium, President and Founding Member of the Alliance in Reconstructive Surgery, and a Founding Partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute.

Dr. Rohrich has also served as president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the largest organization of board certified plastic surgeons in the world. He repeatedly has been selected by his peers as one of America's best doctors, and on three occasions has received one of his profession's highest honors, the Plastic Surgery Educational Foundation Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes his contributions to education in plastic surgery. Dr. Rohrich participates in and has led numerous associations and councils for the advancement of plastic and reconstructive surgery.

