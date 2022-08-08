Renowned Deconstructed Pop Artist Matt Gondek Launches, Fight Club, Newest NFT Collection on MakersPlace

NFTs based on Gondek's Iconic Compositions with Physical Utilities

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MakersPlace , the premier marketplace for rare and authentic digital fine art, announced today that Matt Gondek, Los Angeles-based pop artist known for his deconstructed paintings and sculptures will release his newest NFT collection, Fight Club. The pre-sale will go live on August 18 and the official collection will go live on September 8, 2022 at 6:30pm ET.

As a deconstructive pop artist, Gondek uses his punk rock spirit and playful tone to showcase various iconic cartoon and comic book idols often exploding, melting, or falling apart to celebrate rebellion and destruction. His creativity and brilliant artistry has contributed to his sold out exhibitions across the globe including Los Angeles, New York, Paris, and Hong Kong conveying his hyper bright acrylic paintings.

Gondek's Fight Club NFTs bring his iconic compositions of custom-painted baseball bats to life. The NFT collection consists of 280 tokens, which are images of physical 1 of 1 custom-painted baseball bats.

There will be five NFTs sold as a special presale promotion. These presale items are the only opportunity for collectors to keep the NFT and to receive both physical redemption items — a signed hand-embellished print of their NFT and the physical bat represented in their NFT. These items will be available in an auction format with a reserve price of $2,000.

The main collection NFTs will appear as a mystery box purchase with a fixed price of $1,500 where collectors will have to decide between two mutually exclusive physical utility options:

Send the NFT to a burn wallet and receive the corresponding handmade physical bat

Hold the NFT and receive a hand-embellished print which will be signed by Matt Gondek

To celebrate this launch and pre-sale, MakersPlace, Matt Gondek and Taglialatella Gallery will be co-hosting an opening event to present his iconic collection. The party will take place on August 18, 2022 at Taglialatella Gallery in New York City from 6:00pm to 8:00pm ET. Guests will be able to meet Matt Gondek and experience his deconstructed visuals in-person. The gallery will host a weeklong exhibition following the opening event. Interested collectors will be able to view the five presale NFTs and their corresponding physical bats that will be auctioned off at the event, 20 special collector item bats that are being sold privately by the gallery, and an Infinite Object wall showing a variety of NFTs from the collection. The exhibition will run from Friday, August 19 through Friday, August 26.

"I'm really excited to release Fight Club to a whole new audience and provide my fans with an experience unlike any of my other compositions. I'm honored to work with such a leading platform like MakersPlace who understands my vision and can help translate my meaning and purpose of creativity." - said Matt Gondek.

"We're very proud to partner with Matt Gondek to bring his visual and creative spirit to life. His passion for breaking traditional art-norms is inspiring and his ability to cultivate a celebration of rebellion and destruction captures audiences worldwide. said Craig Palmer, CEO of MakersPlace. "We're honored to be a part of his journey bringing his iconic compositions to the digital world and making NFT projects like these an experience for all."

Link to Pre-Sale: www.gondekfightclub.com

About Matt Gondek

Matt Gondek is a renowned Deconstructed Pop Artist based in Los Angeles. Gondek's paintings and sculptures have become highly sought after, with a growing number of sold-out exhibitions around the world that include Los Angeles, New York, Paris and Hong Kong. The Deconstructed Pop Art paintings, normally done in hyper bright acrylic paint on canvas, showcase various cartoon and comic book characters often exploding, melting or falling apart. Gondek has been covered numerous times by publications such as Hypebeast, Complex, to gracing the cover of 'Urban Contemporary Art Guide' 2019 by Graffiti Art.

Website: https://mattgondek.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Mattgondek

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/GondekDraws/

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@gondekdraws

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/MattGondek

Podcast: https://cleanbreakpodcast.com/

About MakersPlace

MakersPlace is the premier NFT marketplace for digital art. Launched in 2018, MakersPlace utilizes blockchain technology to facilitate the sale of authentic, original digital artwork, ensuring rarity and ownership for both creators and collectors. MakersPlace has emphasized accessibility since its inception, and has attracted a large mainstream audience as the first NFT marketplace to accept both cryptocurrency (ETH) and non-cryptocurrency (USD) payments, which it facilitates through crypto wallet and credit card transactions, respectively. MakersPlace helped catapult digital art and NFTs onto the global stage, with the historic sale of Beeple's Everydays: The First 5000 Days for $69.3 million in partnership with Christie's auction house in March 2021 – the record price for any digital artwork. Our mission is simple: to enable a vibrant future for digital creativity.

