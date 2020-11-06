Renowned Doctor Opens New Facility in Los Angeles

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Mark Ghalili, famous for his regenerative medical practice, recently opened his new facility to the public. The facility specializes in treating anyone looking for natural and regenerative treatments to boost their bodies.

Dr. Ghalili's passion for regenerative medicine stems from a major incident in his life. Paralyzed by a prescription, Dr. Mark Ghalili suffered from a common widely prescribed antibiotic known as Ciprofloxacin, leaving him wheelchair-bound for weeks and unable to move.

Dr. Mark Ghalili - The Doctors Dr. Mark Ghalili - Regenerative Medicine LA

With his physical health in disarray, his mental health began to slip as his conditions were worsening each day, thoughts of suicide began to develop and lack of emotion encouraged him to research and study traditional medicine, a field he studied extensively for 8 years. Only after weeks of natural and alternative therapies that were never taught to a doctor in medical school or residency, he was able to make a full recovery.

With harsh criticism from the medical field, his passion for Alternative Medicine has helped him build a career, only to discover that thousands of other people are seeking similar treatment. He took it upon himself to create a center for Regenerative Medicine, where he focuses on rebuilding the mitochondria in the body. With motivation driven by his success, he keeps going no matter what obstacles come his way.

Dr. Ghalili advises everyone to stand up for what you believe in and with confidence, you will create the success you're looking for. You will never learn to move out of your comfort zone unless you overcome your fear of failure. The team at Regenerative Medicine LA treats nutritional, hormonal, toxicity, and autoimmune conditions and helps patients regain normalcy from underlying conditions. There's no limit to what Dr. Ghalili and his team can accomplish in the future.

Now, Dr. Ghalili is focused on expanding his practice. In February of this year, he opened a new facility in Los Angeles, and the focus of the facility is on regenerative muscle treatments to reduce pain systemically. The facility provides treatments to people with any type of disability, autoimmune disease, weakness, and anyone previously harmed by a doctor or hospital's treatment.

Contact:

Name and Title of Media Contact Company Name: Eyefuel PR

Contact Phone Number: (855) 437-7836

Contact Email: [email protected]

Website URL: https://www.eyefuelpr.com/

SOURCE Dr. Mark Ghalili