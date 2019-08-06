Renowned Futurist Jim Carroll to Keynote Schneider Electric EcoStruxure Foxboro and Triconex User Groups

BOSTON, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced that world-leading futurist Jim Carroll will deliver the keynote address at its Innovation Days: 2019 Foxboro and Triconex User Groups conference, which is taking place Oct. 21-24, 2019 at the Renaissance Austin Hotel in Austin, Texas, USA. Event registration is open and session proposals are now being accepted.

In his keynote session, "The Disruption, Transformation, and Reinvention of Manufacturing," Carroll will focus on the intensifying role of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in the digital future of process industries. He will give attendees high-level insights into the current industrial era of accelerated disruption and provide guidance on the trends they must align to and the strategies they need to adopt in order to thrive.

Innovation Days: 2019 Foxboro and Triconex User Groups combines the EcoStruxure™ Foxboro® and EcoStruxure Triconex® user group meetings to bring together more than 500 Schneider Electric customers, partners, thought leaders, technology experts and executives to network and discuss advancements in process automation, safety and cybersecurity while sharing best practices. Attendees will learn how to leverage Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure offers to solve critical business challenges with an emphasis on digitizing to work smarter, safer and better.

"The reality in manufacturing today is that the expanding role of the Internet of Things and other fast-paced trends are disrupting the status quo and redefining the industrial space," said Carroll. "At Schneider Electric Innovation Days, I'll put these trends into perspective as we delve into the unpreceded opportunities they create for EcoStruxure Foxboro and EcoStruxure Triconex users."

"Jim's keynote will take our customers on a voyage into the current and future opportunities in our world where manufacturing executives are reinventing their business models using advanced ideas, materials, methodologies and technologies," said Hany Fouda, vice president, Process Automation Systems Portfolio Schneider Electric. "As always, we are leading the industry with the innovations our customers need to fully take advantage of the upside of disruption while keeping their assets, operations, people and profits safe and secure."

Call for Presentations

With a full program of user-driven and content-rich sessions, the conference provides a powerful learning environment for users to learn how their peers are cutting costs, boosting revenues, maximizing their technology, optimizing data and undergoing digital transformations to increase efficiency, maximize safety and drive operational profit.

Innovation Days: 2019 Foxboro and Triconex User Groups is divided into two unique tracks. Each track includes field-specific, user-driven content and additional training courses, which are included in the conference fee. The Foxboro Steering Committee invites process automation professionals to submit a paper for inclusion in the process control track, and the Triconex Steering Committee invites process safety professionals to submit a paper for inclusion in the control safety track.

Topics may include, but are not limited to:

Using IIoT, big data and analytics for improved performance

Control and safety system modernization, upgrades, migration and lifecycle management

Asset and instrument management strategies

Cybersecurity and how to protect your automation systems against cyber-threats

Virtualization applications and leveraging the cloud

Project start-up and execution

Software applications and mobile solutions

Energy management

Safety integrity management including asset management, maintenance and reliability

Hazard identification and risk analysis/management

Human factors, knowledge and competence

Real-world Solutions and Hands-on Technology

In the event's 8,000-square-foot Innovation Hub, attendees will participate in hands-on demonstrations of the newest control and safety solutions and services across Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure Plant platform. Attendees will also learn about Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure Power & Process, which integrates power and process strategies for a safe, profitable digital transformation. The Foxboro and Triconex communities will also discover the technologies, services and industry best practices from Schneider Electric partners and event sponsors.

"Under the leadership of the Foxboro and Triconex Steering Committees, the event content is created by the users, for the users, and highlights real-world experiences and applications," said Fouda. "This is a unique opportunity for our customers to learn in a dynamic, educational and innovation-inspiring setting. Attendees will hear what's new and forthcoming from the EcoStruxure Foxboro and EcoStruxure Triconex offer lines and discover new approaches and innovative ways to tackle their daily tasks and long-term challenges. We look forward to collaborating with attendees on delivering the future of process automation while we celebrate our customers' achievements and success."

Registration Now Open

Registration is now open for Innovation Days: 2019 Foxboro and Triconex User Groups. For additional information and to register, visit: https://www.schneider-electric.us/en/about-us/events/innovation-days/

About Jim Carroll

Jim Carroll is acknowledged as one of the world's leading global futurists, trends and innovation experts with a massive global blue-chip client list. Jim has operated his own advisory firm since 1989 where he helps transform growth-oriented organizations into high-velocity innovation heroes. Jim's books include: The Future Belongs to Those Who Are Fast; Ready, Set, Done: How to Innovate When Faster is the New Fast; and What I Learned From Frogs in Texas: Saving Your Skin with Forward Thinking Innovation.

About EcoStruxure

EcoStruxure is Schneider Electric's open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. EcoStruxure delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability and connectivity for customers. EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver Innovation at Every Level. This includes Connected Products, Edge Control, and Apps, Analytics, and Services. EcoStruxure has been deployed in 480,000+ sites, with the support of 20,000+ system integrators and developers, connecting over 1.6 million assets under management through 40+ digital services.

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to do more with less, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.

We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate with our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

