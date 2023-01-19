Renowned Holistic Sex and Relationship Coach Launches New Vaginal Kung Fu Salon

Brought to You by Vaginal Weightlifter, Kim Anami, the 8-Week Course is a Journey Toward an Awakened Mind, Body, and Vagina

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kim Anami , the forerunning creator of the genre of Holistic Sex and Relationship Coaching, leading the worldwide movement of women regaining their sexual sovereignty, announces her legendary "Vaginal Kung Fu" online e-course, or "salon," is now open for registration. The salon offers foundational practices for harnessing sexual energy, and spotlights the healing and energizing potential of your vagina.

Kim Anami

"Salons" are a tradition of learning that dates back centuries. In this modern-day version, participants will learn to harness female sexual power and pleasure. Throughout the 8-week salon, participants will be guided week-by-week in a deep and comprehensive education and re-education of their sexuality and vaginas.

Learning to let go and surrender and tap into the feminine as a power source is a major theme running through the entire salon. By the end of the 8-week program, participants will learn how to clear common blocks to fully live in their sexual power and achieve orgasmic pleasure through six individual salons:

Salon 1: Love Yourself: In this foundation-setting salon, learn practices for harnessing your sexual energy and realizing the potential of your vagina. Feel sexual energy flow and move through your body, and learn to attract your deepest desires.

In this foundation-setting salon, learn practices for harnessing your sexual energy and realizing the potential of your vagina. Feel sexual energy flow and move through your body, and learn to attract your deepest desires. Salon 2: Create Yourself: Learn how orgasms are your infinite power source and how to use them to their maximum potential—from healing yourself by having sex, to increasing fertility and becoming a strong conception vessel.

Learn how orgasms are your infinite power source and how to use them to their maximum potential—from healing yourself by having sex, to increasing fertility and becoming a strong conception vessel. Salon 3: Rejuvenate Yourself: Shift menstruation and menopause to be energizing and rejuvenating instead of exhausting. Tap into your intuition to have a blissful pregnancy, and learn to own and love your pregnant body.

Shift menstruation and menopause to be energizing and rejuvenating instead of exhausting. Tap into your intuition to have a blissful pregnancy, and learn to own and love your pregnant body. Salone 4: Your Breast Self: Make your breasts more sensitive and orgasmic, and learn the secret to having nipple-gasms! Techniques will demonstrate how to give yourself a natural breast lift—and face lift—so that you can feel more youthful.

Make your breasts more sensitive and orgasmic, and learn the secret to having nipple-gasms! Techniques will demonstrate how to give yourself a natural breast lift—and face lift—so that you can feel more youthful. Salon 5: Heal Yourself: Rid yourself of any genital discomfort, numbness, or shame so that you can enjoy pleasure more deeply, alone or with a partner. Learn techniques to heal past traumas, create optimal hormonal balance, and massage the vagina for increase sensation and orgasmic potential.

Rid yourself of any genital discomfort, numbness, or shame so that you can enjoy pleasure more deeply, alone or with a partner. Learn techniques to heal past traumas, create optimal hormonal balance, and massage the vagina for increase sensation and orgasmic potential. Salon 6: Empower Yourself: Use your feminine and sexual power to amplify your life's work, and learn how to attract and let good things come into your live, rather than stressing to make them happen. PLUS, learn to give your man a hand job…with your vagina!

"A holistic approach means that I help clients get to root causes of intimacy, sexual, and vaginal issues—and I never settle for allopathic Band-Aids. Addressing the core physical and psychological sources allow me to help my clients permanently heal and resolve issues," said Anami. "I look at sex as a tool for self-growth and self-realization, and when we learn to consciously use it—as we will in the Vaginal Kungfu Salon—we tap into a superpower that elevates everything from our intimate relationship, our libido, to our bank balance."

In addition to the course content, participants will receive pre-recorded HD videos, followed up by a live, interactive Q+A call, and community breakout sessions with other members. In this hands-on course, participants will receive "homeplay" assignments to flex their new sexual muscles.

Anami's work is a spiritual synthesis of over three decades of Tantra, Taoism, Transpersonal psychology, philosophy, and a host of quantum growth-accelerating practices she uses to propel clients into higher stratospheres of connection, intimacy, energy and creativity. Tapping into modern research on neuroscience, her practices blend a variety of natural methods to create a concise roadmap that helps women to cultivate their sexual power—ultimately, becoming a well-f**ked woman, and an empowered mother in the world.

The 8-week program is open to anyone, anywhere, via Anami's online members area. To learn more, visit: https://kimanami.com/vaginal-kung-fu/ .

About Kim Anami

Kim Anami is the Vaginal Weightlifter, a holistic sex and relationship coach, writer, and speaker. The place for premier online sex education, her YouTube channel, Orgasmic Enlightenment podcast and website, KimAnami.com, offer a variety of different courses and videos throughout the year for women, men, couples, mamas, and vaginas. Her musings on life and love have graced The Sunday Times (UK), Elle, InStyle, Women's Health, O magazine, GQ, Playboy and national TV and talk shows from E! Network to CNN and NPR.Follow her Vaginal weightlifting and adventures on Instagram with the hashtag: #thingsiliftwithmyvagina. To view her online programs and videos, visit her YouTube channel, or website at www.kimanami.com .

For media inquiries contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Kim Anami