Renowned International Speaker, Public Speaking Coach, and CEO of Clear Communication Academy Joins CEO Coaching International

LaQuita is a professional speaker/coach and the CEO of Clear Communication Academy. She has extensive experience working with CEOs, executives, entrepreneurs, Fortune 500 companies, public figures, and politicians in more than 50 countries across four continents, helping them transform their speaking skills to become more brilliant, powerful communicators. She has worked with many major global brands including Pepsi, Covergirl, Samsung, Chase, and Hallmark. As a virtual communications specialist, she's been supporting business leaders as their teams shift to a hybrid or remote work environment.



With a multi-faceted background that includes degrees in both Psychology and Theatre, and experience working in Hollywood TV, film, commercials, and theatre, LaQuita has applied her diverse background and lessons in storytelling, powerful communication, and stage presence to create a unique methodology for CEOs, executives, and companies.



"I am thrilled to join the talented, world-class team at CEO Coaching International," LaQuita said. "I believe that great communication is the new currency of the world, and I'm on a mission to change the way the world communicates – one speaker a time. Working with CEOs is especially important to me because their ability to powerfully communicate can have an incredible impact on the employees, customers, stakeholders, and the entire company. I'm excited to be able to work with clients at CEO Coaching International and help elevate them to the top of their game."



CEO Coaching International Founding Partner and CEO Mark Moses says that with her extensive experience working with CEOs, executives, and companies, LaQuita makes an excellent addition to the team.



"LaQuita is fully invested in helping her clients become effective communicators and public speakers. Being an exceptional communicator is part of what makes an exceptional CEO," Moses said. "I'm thrilled to have LaQuita join our team as a Communications Coach and look forward to seeing the impact she will have on our clients."



