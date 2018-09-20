Renowned Lacrosse Coach Patrick Stewart Joins The St. James as Director of Lacrosse Programming

SPRINGFIELD, Va., Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. James, the most exciting new brand in sports, wellness and entertainment, today announced that leading Washington region lacrosse coach and program developer Patrick Stewart, owner and executive director of TripleEDGE Lacrosse, has joined The St. James team as director of lacrosse programming. TripleEDGE Lacrosse's extensive, high quality lacrosse programming, including its highly regarded Winter Lacrosse League, will become a part of The St. James's lacrosse program offerings.

"We are thrilled to have Patrick joining our excellent team of coaches, bringing his decades of experience and impressive program to The St. James," said Craig Dixon, co-founder and co-CEO of The St. James. "As interest in lacrosse continues to grow, we're focused on providing the very best coaching, skills development and strength and conditioning training available to lacrosse players in the country and Patrick Stewart's reputation for excellence and proven ability to develop highly skilled lacrosse players will be a cornerstone in that effort."

Stewart boasts 35 years of lacrosse experience in coaching, officiating, administration and program direction. He founded TripleEDGE Lacrosse in 2004 where he's worked with youth athletes in Virginia and Maryland. Additionally, Stewart has worked with US Lacrosse at the local and national levels and is a US Lacrosse Potomac Chapter Hall of Fame member. He sits on the board of the Northern Virginia Youth Lacrosse League, the area's largest youth lacrosse league, and has also served as the president of the US Lacrosse Potomac Chapter.

"I've been working for more than 30 years to train athletes and grow the sport of lacrosse in this region, and I couldn't be more excited to take that work to the next level by bringing my program to The St. James," Stewart said. "The resources available here are unlike anything we've had in our years in the sport, and lacrosse players will truly have every opportunity to reach the very top of the game."

Under the leadership of Director of Lacrosse Melissa Coyne, The St. James lacrosse program is the most comprehensive in the region, featuring fun and engaging learn-to-play classes, dynamic skills development programs for intermediate and high-level players, youth, high school and adult leagues, summer and holiday camps, tournaments and showcases.

For more information on The St. James Lacrosse, please contact Melissa Coyne at melissa.coyne@thestjames.co or 703.239.6914.

About The St. James

The St. James, the premier sports, wellness and active entertainment destination brand in the country, with a mission to maximize human potential by designing, developing and operating sports, wellness and active entertainment destinations, programs and events that engage, inspire and empower people to pursue their passions and be their best at play, at work and in life. The St. James aims to serve as the center of the universe in every community where it is located, featuring best-in-class facilities, programming, instruction, training and active fun in an environment that will engage, inspire and delight everyone who comes through our doors. The complexes offer the most comprehensive combination of sports and wellness venues and programming, lifestyle amenities and family centered active entertainment in the country. For more information, please visit thestjames.co.

SOURCE The St. James

Related Links

https://www.thestjames.co

