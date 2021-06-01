Renowned Lifestyle Medicine Institute's 15-Day Jumpstart Program Expands Globally

Program has helped over 1,000 participants improve or reverse chronic conditions with a whole-food plant-based diet. Tweet this

"The Rochester team, known for its success rate, is now able to offer their skill and knowledge base beyond Rochester nationally and international in a format with dignity and simplicity," states Dr. Esselstyn.

As chronicled in a recent article, over the two weeks of the program the average Jumpstart participant reported:

Weight loss of 5.8 lbs. (7.3 lbs. for those with BMI greater than 30)

Systolic blood pressure drop of 6.8 points

Cholesterol level drop of 26 points (44 for those whose cholesterol was over 200)

Fasting blood sugar drop of 5.1 points (28.4 points for those starting in diabetic range)

In addition, many program participants have reported they were able to greatly reduce or even eliminate their medications after taking Jumpstart.

Dr. Barnett, who has dedicated his career to the principles of Lifestyle Medicine and plant-based nutrition states, "Our 15-Day Jumpstart Program has changed the way people view how they eat and has reinvigorated the lives of people battling chronic conditions such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity."

The cost of the program is $149 (single), $249 (couple). For more information, go to https://rochesterlifestylemedicine.org/about-jumpstart/.

ABOUT ROCHESTER LIFESTYLE MEDICINE INSTITUTE

Located in Western New York State, Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI) addresses the root causes of lifestyle-based diseases and doesn't just treat the symptoms. RLMI, headed by Dr. Ted Barnett, MD, FACLM, is dedicated to educating individuals about the power of a whole-food plant-based diet and its proven ability to heal the body from within.

Visit https://rochesterlifestylemedicine.org/ for more information. Follow on FB, Twitter and Instagram @roclifemed

