Renowned Mccarthy Institute, Led By Prominent IP Professor David Franklyn, Becomes Part Of ASU Law

PHOENIX, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University is pleased to announce the addition of the McCarthy Institute and its Executive Director David Franklyn to the school's Intellectual Property Law Program.

The McCarthy Institute brings with it a growing community of professionals focused on scholarship and research in the areas of trademark law, branding and consumer perception. Franklyn, who is considered among the nation's leading IP and technology law experts, will direct the institute in addition to his newly appointed position as ASU Law distinguished professor of practice.

"David and the McCarthy Institute will transform and elevate our IP Law Program and add strength to our fantastic Center for Law, Science and Innovation," ASU Law Dean Douglas Sylvester said. "We are thrilled to welcome David and look forward to his leadership. Under David's leadership, the McCarthy Institute has engaged the best scholars in the world and, with the already substantial assets here at ASU Law in the field, we are confident ASU Law will quickly become one of the leading centers for thought and engagement in intellectual property in the country."

The McCarthy Institute at ASU Law will partner with other ASU units including the W. P. Carey School of Business and School for the Future of Innovation in Society to expand student engagement with IP across disciplines.

"The McCarthy Institute will offer ASU Law students the opportunity to participate in a fellowship program and collaborate with faculty in producing scholarship and research," Franklyn said. "Opportunities such as co-authoring articles with ASU professors and affiliate scholars, and gaining internships and externships with notable technology companies, will position ASU Law students to stand out with prospective employers. Whether they want to work in a big law firm, in-house counsel at a large corporation, or with a startup, the institute will work closely with students to help them become innovative lawyers."

The addition of the McCarthy Institute to ASU Law represents a significant milestone in the ongoing expansion of the school's Intellectual Property Law Program. The institute will offer innovative programs within and outside of the law school by bringing together practicing attorneys from firms, in-house counsel, regulators and scholars to inspire dialogue and research through events, conferences, academic round tables and more.

The McCarthy Institute has previously hosted events at Amazon and Microsoft in the Seattle area, Google in Silicon Valley, Fox in Los Angeles, Time Warner in New York, and at the European Union Intellectual Property Office in Alicante, Spain. The institute's ability to connect ASU Law students to this extensive network of leading tech companies across the world will not only bolster student career opportunities in IP but advance ASU Law's IP and technology initiatives as a whole.

"ASU Law is demonstrably one of the fastest-moving law schools in the U.S.," Franklyn said. "Its consistent rise in the rankings is indicative of the entrepreneurial spirit and planning of Dean Sylvester and the leadership team to grow its faculty expertise and increase the innovative programs it offers. My primary goal in joining ASU Law is to give students real opportunities to enhance their creativity and knowledge in IP by growing the McCarthy Institute to become No. 1 in trademarks, branding, marketing and the study of consumer perceptions, ultimately helping students launch meaningful careers."

Franklyn formerly led the McCarthy Institute at the University of San Francisco since 2000 and will begin teaching courses at ASU Law in fall 2021.

"Building the future of the McCarthy Institute on the foundation of ASU Law creates boundless potential for intellectual property law scholarship and academic research at ASU," added Tyson Winarski, ASU Law's Intellectual Property Law Program Director. "David is a truly outstanding addition to our faculty. He inspires and challenges students in the classroom and drives thinking on trademark issues through the institute's nationally renowned trademark conferences. ASU Law is deeply proud to carry on the legacy of Professor Tom McCarthy's trademark scholarship by welcoming David and the institute to the ASU team."

