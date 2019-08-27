Renowned Mobility Expert Shiva Kumar Joins Ridecell To Head Up Business Development And Strategic Finance

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridecell Inc., the leading platform provider for shared and autonomous mobility operators, today announced it has hired Shiva Kumar as the Executive Vice President, Business Development and Strategic Finance. He will oversee Ridecell's business development and investor activities. Mr. Kumar brings industry-recognized expertise in mobility technology market to the Ridecell team. Prior to Ridecell, he worked in the financial sector including investment banking for decades, giving him unprecedented understanding, expertise and experience of the financial strategies in emerging markets like mobility services and transportation technologies.

"The way people move is changing as technology upends the transportation industry," said Aarjav Trivedi, Ridecell CEO. "Having Shiva on board will help us identify and capture the best market growth opportunities in this fast-changing arena. We are excited to welcome him and his deeply respected expertise to the Ridecell team."

Mr. Kumar joins Ridecell from Jefferies, LLC, where he served as senior vice president and co-led the Mobility Technology practice, advising new age mobility software, hardware and services companies. Prior to Jefferies, Kumar worked as an investment banker with Deutsche Bank Securities and BofA Merrill Lynch, focusing on software and healthcare IT. Kumar earned a Bachelor of Technology in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Mumbai), received his Masters in Electrical Engineering from the University of California Los Angeles, and his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. Kumar holds seven U.S patents and has published several papers in technical journals.

"We are in the early innings in the mobility tech revolution," said Kumar. "Ridecell with its platform-as-a-service business model and deep expertise is enabling the multi-modal disruptors achieve and maintain sustainable growth and profitability. I'm delighted to partner with the Ridecell team on their mission to architect the new mobility revolution."

About Ridecell

Ridecell helps companies build and operate profitable shared mobility businesses. With the High-yield Shared Mobility™ toolkit of intelligent software, business services, and ecosystem partners, Ridecell customers are able to maximize three key profit drivers: customer experience; fleet utilization; and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2009, today Ridecell powers some of the most successful shared mobility services in cities across Europe and North America. These services include ZITY from Ferrovial and Groupe Renault, Gig Car Share from AAA, and Karma Mobility Experiences from Karma Automotive.

Ridecell is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with more than 150 employees in offices across the globe.

Media Contact:

Jane Gideon

Tel: 415-682-9292

Email: press@ridecell.com

SOURCE Ridecell

Related Links

http://www.ridecell.com

