Renowned Physicist and Futurist Dr. Michio Kaku to be Featured at Zenoss GalaxZ20

"Dr. Kaku delivered the keynote address at our first GalaxZ conference 5 years ago," said Greg Stock, chairman and CEO of Zenoss. "He is brilliant and engaging, and we are honored to have him back to share his insights and predictions for business based on the latest research in science."

Kaku holds the Henry Semat Chair in Theoretical Physics at the City University of New York. He graduated from Harvard University in 1968 (summa cum laude and first in his physics class) and received his Ph.D. in physics from the University of California at Berkeley in 1972. He has been a professor at CUNY for almost 30 years and has taught at Harvard and Princeton as well. His Ph.D.-level textbooks are required reading at many of the world's leading physics laboratories.

Kaku has written three New York Times Best Sellers, including his latest, currently the No. 1 hardcover nonfiction book in the country, "The Future of the Mind," which details the stunning breakthroughs being made in neuroscience, which are finally beginning to unravel the mysteries of the most complex object in the known universe — the human brain.

He has starred in science programming for television, including series for Discovery, Science Channel, BBC, ABC, and History Channel. Beyond his numerous New York Times bestselling books, Kaku has also been a featured columnist for top science publications such as Popular Mechanics, Discover, Cosmos, WIRED, New Scientist, Newsweek, Wall Street Journal, Variety, Vanity Fair, and many others.

He is also a contributor to several news organizations, including CBS, CBSN, FOX News, CNN, and CNBC, and has made guest appearances on all major talk shows, including The Daily Show, The Colbert Report, The Late Show, The Tonight Show, and Conan. He was profiled in the award-winning documentary film "Me & Isaac Newton" by Michael Apted.

Kaku will participate in an interview with Zenoss CEO Greg Stock Thursday, July 16.

Here is a preview of what attendees will experience at GalaxZ20:

Expert sessions with cloud and infrastructure leaders, practitioners and industry experts

Strategies for optimizing application health in complex hybrid IT environments

The latest how-tos and best practices from Zenoss subject matter experts

One-on-one meetings with Zenoss technical experts, solution strategists and executives

Z Awards that recognize exceptional innovation, leadership and collaboration

Networking opportunities throughout the event

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring, Q2 2019 and is recognized in the 2019 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms . For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com .

