Renowned Publicist Carmena Ayo-Davies Releases Her New Book 'Publicity on a Budget'

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity Publicist Carmena Ayo-Davies pens her first public relations book "Publicity on a Budget," which was released on December 16th, 2020. Carmena is a seasoned publicist who has been in the Public Relations field for over a decade. She is the owner of 3bg Marketing Solutions, a boutique PR firm, through her experience and business dealing mostly with luxury brands, NFL athletes and their spouses.

3BG Marketing Solution

Carmena noticed that a lot of small businesses needed or wanted public relations/marketing for their businesses but to be honest most cannot afford to bring in a professional. On the other hand, you might be an upcoming publicist and don't have access or cannot afford the expensive contact database that most agencies pay a pretty penny for. "Publicity on a Budget" guides readers with tips on building a buzz-worthy brand story, building a social presence, as well as creating the perfect pitch.

In the midst of this pandemic, "Publicity on a Budget" covers what a business needs to start the ball rolling for your PR/Marketing needs. The book is available for sale on www.3bgmarketingsolutions.com and on Amazon.

For media inquires you can contact [email protected] or [email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE 3BG Marketing Solution

Related Links

https://3bgmarketingsolutions.com/

