Renowned Real Estate Technology Leader Steiner Jovanovic Joins LeaseLock Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaseLock , the world's leading insurtech platform for real estate, announces the addition of Janine Steiner Jovanovic, principal at JSJ Advisors and former EVP of Asset Optimization at RealPage, to the LeaseLock Board of Directors. Jovanovic's expertise will help guide the financial technology company as they modernize the way the multifamily industry manages risk and protects against loss.

Since 2016, a growing number of NMHC Top 50 rental housing providers have used LeaseLock to optimize asset performance and unlock incremental net operating income to achieve more valuable, efficient properties. Steiner Jovanovic sees great promise in LeaseLock's product and vision for the industry. As a proptech pioneer who founded the first commercially available asset management system for multifamily and oversaw data analytics, risk management, and leasing solutions at RealPage, Jovanovic is no stranger to industry-changing innovation.

"Janine is a titan in the multifamily community, and we're incredibly privileged to attach her experience and leadership to the LeaseLock Board of Directors," said Ed Wolff, Chief Revenue Officer of LeaseLock. "Her guidance and expertise will be invaluable as LeaseLock continues expanding across multifamily, driving more value and better performance for owners and operators alike."

Through its ledger-based data platform and AI risk engine, LeaseLock is powering a new generation of financial tools to enhance the property revenue stream. Already insuring more than $3 billion in leases, the company is quickly eliminating deposits and their alternatives at scale, helping property owners and operators better manage loss and drive asset value.

Building on the momentum created by LeaseLock's lease insurance, Steiner Jovanovic will help shape the company's expanding product suite.

"LeaseLock is leading a sea of change in the way rental housing performance is managed and stamping out a longstanding pain point for the industry," Steiner Jovanovic said. "LeaseLock's platform is steering the industry in a more predictable, profitable, and sustainable direction."

Deeply integrated with the industry's top property management systems and existing leasing and billing workflows, LeaseLock enables quick, scalable deployment across entire portfolios, creating a seamless experience for operators and residents alike. Top owners and operators such as Greystar, ColRich, Cushman & Wakefield, Harbor Group Management Co., PGIM, Goldman Sachs, RKW Residential, Pegasus Residential, S2 Residential, and Western Wealth Communities leverage LeaseLock to protect and optimize hundreds of thousands of units across the country.

Steiner joins several other esteemed colleagues on the LeaseLock Board of Directors.

LeaseLock financial performance technology is driving the next revolution in residential real estate.

Rental housing providers achieve more valuable, efficient properties—and a better resident experience—with LeaseLock. They are able to put more people into homes more quickly, while improving net operating income, mitigating bad debt, and streamlining site operations.

LeaseLock's AI-driven risk platform leverages multiple data sources and smarter risk assessment to optimize insurance coverage at the property-level, leading to better lease conversion, stronger property performance, and reduced regulatory risk. Deployed seamlessly within existing property management software, LeaseLock makes the move to modern leasing swift, simple, and straightforward.

LeaseLock has insured over $3 billion in leases backed by insurance rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. Our global investors include SoftBank Ventures Asia, Wildcat Ventures, Westerly Winds, Vertex Ventures US, Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures, American Family Ventures, Moderne Ventures, Mucker Capital, and Hivers & Strivers Investment Fund.

