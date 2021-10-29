Renowned Researchers, Policymakers, and Academic Leaders to Converge in Tampa, FL for NAI Conference

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 400 constituents of the National Academy of Inventors (NAI) will convene in Tampa, Florida on October 31-November 3 for the Tenth Annual Conference of the NAI.

The theme of the meeting is "Look Back, Think Forward: Framing the Future of Innovation," and the program features presentations on topics such as Counterfeit Electronic Identification, AI Emerging Technologies, and Financing Inventions.

Moderna co-founder, Director, National Science Foundation, and NASA Astronaut and National Science Board Chair To Speak at NAI's Tenth Annual Meeting in Tampa

The conference will feature insights from Panchanathan Sethuraman, Director of the National Science Foundation; Robert Langer, Co-Founder of Moderna; George Smith, Nobel Laureate, Curators' Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Biological Sciences at the University of Missouri; Ellen Ochoa, Chair, National Science Board and former director of NASA's Johnson Space Center; Ming Hsieh, Founder Fulgent Genetics; James Howard, Executive Director Black Inventors Hall of Fame; Cato T. Laurencin, Distinguished Professor at the University of Connecticut and Paul R. Sanberg, NAI President. Presenters include NAI members and Fellows as well as university leaders, government officials, and industry innovators.

"The Annual Meeting of the NAI is a convergence of top inventors and leaders from around the world gathered to share their wealth of knowledge and invite new perspectives," said Paul R. Sanberg, President of the NAI. "This year we meet to explore many timely imperatives that are critical to our future. I look forward to three days of learning from and with our attendees and honoring the outstanding achievements of our members."

The 2021 Annual Meeting of the NAI will conclude with the induction of two classes of new Fellows on November 3, 2021. David Kappos, former USPTO Director, will deliver the keynote address.

The NAI has 1,403 NAI Fellows who represent over 275 institutions worldwide. Collectively, they hold more than 42,000 issued U.S. patents, which have generated more than 13,000 licensed technologies and created more than 19.5 million jobs. In addition, discoveries made by NAI Fellows have generated over $3 trillion in revenue.

The National Academy of Inventors was founded at the University of South Florida in 2010 by Dr. Paul Sanberg and currently housed on its campus.

A detailed agenda is available here.

About the National Academy of Inventors

The National Academy of Inventors is a member organization comprising U.S. and international universities, and governmental and non-profit research institutes, with over 4,000 individual inventor members and Fellows spanning more than 250 institutions worldwide. It was founded in 2010 to recognize and encourage inventors with patents issued from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), enhance the visibility of academic technology and innovation, encourage the disclosure of intellectual property, educate and mentor innovative students, and translate the inventions of its members to benefit society. The NAI publishes the multidisciplinary journal, Technology and Innovation. www.academyofinventors.org

Media Contact:

Jody Santoro, National Academy of Inventors

[email protected]

+1-813-974-0782

SOURCE National Academy of Inventors