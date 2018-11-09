Renowned Sculptor Susan Bahary Spearheading Efforts to Create "National Service Animals Monument"

SAUSALITO, Calif., Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan Bahary is recognized internationally for her sculptures honoring America's veterans and their war service animal companions.

Creator of our country's first official war dog memorial, "Always Faithful," and a monument honoring Sgt. Stubby, a famous mutt who became a World War I veteran and is widely recognized as America's First War Dog, Bahary is leading the effort to raise awareness about the heroic armed forces service of millions of animals, including horses, mules, donkey, dogs, and homing pigeons.

To honor their deeds and sacrifices and the vital work of all our service animals--past, present and future--Bahary is raising funds to create the first in the world proposed National Service Animals Monument to honor ALL service animals and their handlers including military, law enforcement, search and rescue, assistance, guide, therapy and others.

In order to accomplish this huge undertaking, Susan Bahary is proud to be a part of the international Purple Poppy Movement and to introduce for sale the first commemorative US International Purple Poppy Pin, which honors the service and sacrifice of our service animals in this country.

Please help raise awareness of these forgotten heroes by wearing a Purple Poppy on Remembrance Days, on the first-ever National Service Animals Day this November 13th, or on any day of the year to honor service animals. They can be worn alongside the traditional red one, as a reminder that both humans and animals have and continue to serve.

Profits from the sale of the Purple Poppy Pin help support the construction of service animal memorials internationally, as well as supporting veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

To support our cause and purchase a Purple Poppy Pin, please visit https://nationalserviceanimalsmonument.com/product/purple-poppy-pin/

ABOUT SUSAN BAHARY

Susan Bahary is an internationally acclaimed artist based in California. Her noted sculptures include our country's first official war dog monument, Always Faithful, commemorating the 25 dogs who died in the taking of Guam during World War II, which was unveiled at the Pentagon. Since then she has been a leader in creating some of the most celebrated service animal monuments to the animal/human bond located in prominent museums, universities, and military bases in the US and abroad.

Contact: Susan Bahary

415.531.9212 phone

info@baharystudios.com

SOURCE Bahary Studios

Related Links

https://www.baharystudios.com/art

