Renowned Sea Otter Classic Joins Life Time Family of Premier Athletic Events

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sea Otter Classic, North America's largest consumer cycling event set in beautiful Monterey, Calif. joins Life Time's robust line-up of renowned athletic events. The acquisition leaves in place the Sea Otter Classic leadership team and Event Co-Founder and Director Frank Yohannan, and blends the mission of both organizations—to empower people to live healthy, happy lives and build community and connection through exceptional athlete experiences. The acquisition builds upon Life Time's portfolio of cycling events, including UNBOUND Gravel, Crusher in the Tushar, and the Leadville Trail 100 MTB.

Life Time President of Media & Events Kimo Seymour and Sea Otter Classic Co-founder Frank Yohannan discuss Life Time's acquisition of the Sea Otter Classic and vision for the future. New Sea Otter Classic logo featuring Life Time

"The cycling industry is in the midst of a transformation and Life Time is here to support it," says Kimo Seymour, president, Life Time Media and Events. "Sea Otter Classic is a premiere event in the bike industry, providing an unparalleled experience to athletes, consumers and industry partners. With Life Time's focus on iconic brands that deliver exceptional and unique opportunities, the Sea Otter Classic is a natural fit within our ecosystem, and we couldn't be more proud to work with the Sea Otter Classic team to get even more people riding bikes."

Now in its 31st year, the Sea Otter Classic has helped millions of consumers deepen their love of cycling through this annual event. It successfully brings together the breadth of the bicycle industry to celebrate bikes, riding and racing across multiple disciplines of cycling— road, mountain, gravel and e-bike—with a globally-renowned consumer and industry product expo.

"Life Time and the Sea Otter Classic share a common belief in the power of bikes and their ability to change people's lives," says Frank Yohannan, co-founder of Sea Otter Classic. "But I also want to recognize and celebrate our athletes and bike-loving festival attendees whose passion and energy make our event what it is. I can confidently promise that, in partnership with Life Time, the Sea Otter Classic will continue to offer more of what our community now expects: steeper drops, higher jumps, tougher races and more rides."

Hear directly from Frank and Kimo regarding this change: https://www.seaotterclassic.com/lifetime

The Sea Otter Classic will return to Monterey, Calif. Oct. 7-10, 2021. For more information, visit seaotterclassic.com. To learn more about Life Time's roster of athletic events, visit my.lifetime.life/athletic-events.

The 2021 edition of the Sea Otter Classic will now be among more than 30 premier athletic events owned by the company, including Garmin UNBOUND Gravel, Verizon New York City Triathlon, Chicago Triathlon, and Miami Marathon.

About Life Time®, Inc.

Now nearing its 30th anniversary, Life Time is a wellness pioneer reshaping the way consumers approach their health by integrating where we move, work, live and play – digitally and physically – all with the primary objective of delivering the best experiences and programs in the best places by the best people and performers—inspiring healthier, happier lives. With more than 150 destinations in 41 major markets across the U.S. and Canada, Life Time operates luxury athletic resorts, owns and produces iconic athletic events and is expanding its brand though Life Time Work premium coworking spaces and Life Time Living high-end leased residences. For more information visit lifetime.life.

About Sea Otter

Known as the four-day "Celebration of Cycling", the Sea Otter Classic hosts nearly 9,000 professional and amateur athletes and 74,000 fans. The 30th Annual Sea Otter Classic will take place October 7-10, 2021, at the Laguna Seca Recreation Area, Monterey, California. For more information visit www.seaotterclassic.com.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.lifetime.life

