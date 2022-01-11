RENPHO and MyFitnessPal Introduce the Ultimate Tracking Solution for Your Wellness Resolutions

RENPHO and MyFitnessPal share a mission to help people reach their health goals through personalized data-led insights and guidance. MyFitnessPal has helped 200 million members easily log or scan what they're eating with one of the largest food databases in the world. Paired with the depth of RENPHO's biometrics monitoring, the integration will offer an innovative wellness solution this New Year.

"We are thrilled to bring our customers even more ways to track their health and wellness goals through our integration with MyFitnessPal," said Tiffany Ou, Chief Marketing Officer of RENPHO. "The combined insights from MyFitnessPal's food and nutrition tracking and our biometrics with smart fitness products create a truly customized, holistic view of health for consumers."

The integration will allow members to accurately track their health metrics and identify nutrition, diet and exercise trends by:

Syncing their MyFitnessPal accounts with RENPHO products, including the brand's Smart Food Scale , Smart Body Scale , AI Smart Bike and more, customizing health data to their personal profiles in real time

, , and more, customizing health data to their personal profiles in real time Utilizing MyFitnessPal's comprehensive features, such as nutrition and macro tracking, barcode scan, guided plans, recipes and workout routines

This integration furthers MyFitnessPal's goal to make nutrition tracking easy and seamless and help members on their overall health journey.

"At MyFitnessPal, we believe that the more you know about your health and nutrition, the faster you'll reach your wellness goals," said Mark Merolli, Head of Corporate and Business Development. "We know that a lot of our members use RENPHO devices, and we're delighted to offer an easy, connected experience for them."

About RENPHO

Founded in 2015, RENPHO was born with the vision to empower people worldwide to improve all aspects of their life by granting a passport to their own health data. Its mission is to create a growing ecosystem of smart lifestyle products that provide advanced solutions which are essential, accessible and everyday. Widely recognized for its smart weight scales and massage products, RENPHO continues to be a leading innovator in health & wellness technology, developing products that are carefully researched to enhance people's health, fitness and wellness journey. To learn more, visit RENPHO.com or follow RENPHO on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , TikTok and LinkedIn .

About MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is the #1 global nutrition and food tracking app for achieving health goals. Since 2005, MyFitnessPal has empowered over 200 million users in over 120 countries to log food intake, record exercise activity and weight, track wellness habits, and achieve their health and fitness goals. As one of the world's most trusted and leading resources on nutrition, MyFitnessPal's mission is to ignite powerful nutrition and wellness change in members by empowering them to succeed on their own terms through personalized data-led insights, guidance, and unwavering support. With one of the largest food databases in the world comprising over 14 million foods, access to over 500 recipes, over 150 workout routines, 200 exercise demos and over 35 connected fitness partners, MyFitnessPal provides users with tools for positive healthy change. The MyFitnessPal app is available on the App Store and Google Play store. To learn more, visit myfitnesspal.com or follow MyFitnessPal on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

SOURCE RENPHO