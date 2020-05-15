Rent Ready Evolves Services to Include Sanitization with Electrostatic Spraying

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rent Ready – a B2B managed services platform that delivers an end-to-end make-ready service for apartment communities – announces the evolution of its offerings with the addition of Electrostatic spraying technology available now coast to coast. With this cost-effective and proven technology, multifamily unit operators can protect their residents and mitigate risk surrounding COVID-19, as communal areas can become a hot spot for the spread of germs.

Electrostatic spraying technology allows hospital-grade, EPA-approved disinfecting chemicals to be dispersed in a way that provides a more even coverage of surfaces – superior to conventional spray and wipe, which can be far more difficult to ensure proper coverage to disinfect hard to reach places. This technology has been deployed by many other industries that are more sensitive to reducing the spread of communal diseases such as schools, healthcare, airlines and the food industry.

"Since the pandemic struck, we moved quickly to put a national network of providers in place to be able to help apartment communities mitigate the risk of COVID-19 spreading onsite and to keep their teams, residents, and vendors as safe as possible in these trying times. We are uniquely positioned to help apartment owners and managers streamline, standardize, and quickly roll out these services nationwide," said Jonathan Kite, CEO of Rent Ready.

Rent Ready has standardized the process to sanitize vacant units and common areas by building a national network of vetted and qualified vendors to streamline services at a portfolio level. Through its technology, the company has established reporting capabilities to provide transparency and assurance to regional and corporate personnel, ensuring this important risk mitigation effort is being completed. For more information, visit rentready.com/santization .

About Rent Ready

Rent Ready is a services platform that uses technology to deliver an end-to-end make-ready service for apartment communities. Built to eliminate the frustration of typical apartment turns, Rent Ready utilizes a proprietary logistics platform to connect communities to skilled professionals. Rent Ready is transforming the apartment turn process across the nation. Additional information about Rent Ready can be found at www.rentready.com .

