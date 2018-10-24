Rentex Earns Place on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies for the Fifth Consecutive Year

BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Rentex, one of the largest, most respected providers of audio visual & computer rentals, is pleased to announce that it has earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list of American's fastest growing private companies in the U.S. for the fifth consecutive year, placing 4701 on the 2018 list.

Rentex, one of the nation's largest, most established wholesale providers of computer, audio visual & production rental equipment, is very pleased to announce that it's been recognized by Inc. magazine as one of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the country for the fifth consecutive year, a very rare achievement. Rentex placed at number 4701 on the 2018 list.

As an honoree for the fifth year in a row, Rentex now joins the Inc. 5000 "Honor Roll," an elite group of American companies to have achieved the distinction of sustained growth over a consecutive seven-year period. Less than one tenth of the companies on the Inc. 5000 list earn a place on the Honor Roll.

Richard Flaherty III, President and CEO of Rentex, was effusive about the company's achievement, "The first time we earned a place on the Inc. 5000 was a great honor. To make it five times in a row is an achievement that I couldn't have anticipated. It should get a little harder to make the Inc. 5000 list every year but the Rentex team has made it happen. We're driven to become a trusted partner that our clients can truly rely on, and I think that's really what's enabled us to make such incredible progress. We're going to keep our focus on total customer satisfaction and hope to keep this positive momentum going long into the future."

The Inc. 5000 list provides a valuable glimpse into the dynamic small- and medium-business sector, and is often seen as a barometer for the direction and health of the U.S. economy at large. To earn a spot on the 2018 Inc. 5000 list, a business must have achieved outstanding growth in the three years prior, in this case the period from 2014-2017. The median growth rate of businesses on the 2018 Inc. 5000 was an impressive 171.8 percent.

To see the Rentex entry on the Inc. 5000 list visit: https://www.inc.com/profile/rentex-audio-visual-computer-rentals

About Rentex

Founded in 1980, Rentex is one of the largest and most trusted wholesale providers of audio visual, production, and computer rental equipment in the nation. Rentex is a longtime leader in the cross-rental market that supplies many of the nation's largest companies with audio visual cross-rental solutions and 24/7 sales & technical supports. Rentex can deliver nationwide within 24 hours and offers same day delivery to most major cities. To view all available rental equipment and request a rental quote, visit www.rentex.com or call 800-574-1702.

Contact Information:

Marcel Maillet

(800) 545.2313

marcel@rentex.com

SOURCE Rentex

Related Links

http://www.rentex.com

