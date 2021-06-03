RentSpree Releases User Survey Report Showing How Agents Leverage Rentals & Technology to Expand Business

Why agents and brokers should embrace rentals

In 2020, agents with 3 years or more of experience were 3 times more likely to complete a rental transaction. This survey finding shows that more experienced agents are working on more rentals than new agents, with new agents underestimating the potential that rentals can bring to overall business.

Experienced agents also rely on social media now more than ever, with 40% of agents with 10+ years of experience utilizing social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram to market their listings.

With the number of rental transactions increasing, there is an upside to real estate agents doing rentals - which is a lead generation tactic and additional revenue-generating opportunity. It's a connection that greatly enhances the likelihood of retaining that renter when they are looking to purchase.

