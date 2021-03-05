Reolink Expands Its Smart Detection Series With AI-Enabled 5MP WiFi Security Camera RLC-510WA

NEW CASTLE, Del., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the release of its smart person/vehicle detection lineup last year, Reolink, a global innovator in smart home security solutions, continues to develop its AI-enabled security series with the newest 5MP WiFi IP camera RLC-510WA.

Empowered by intelligent algorithms, the new addition RLC-510WA can differentiate people and vehicles from other moving objects in its field of view and filter unnecessary alerts. Even better, users are allowed to tailor the notifications to meet their security needs and get notified by important events only.

Against the backdrop of privacy concerns over security cameras, Reolink puts smart detection directly on its intelligent cameras. With the AI-processing done locally, RLC-510WA can deliver quick and snappy alerts without any subscription fees or risk of information leakage.

"Since the release of our PoE smart detection lineup, we have been receiving great feedback from our users," said Sharon Guo, Reolink's product manager, "We are confident to launch RLC-510WA and more WiFi smart cameras in the coming months. These WiFi IP cameras work on 2.4/5 GHz WiFi so users can run the camera with a neat cable and network connection."

In addition to the smart person/vehicle detection, other nice-to-have features on RLC-510WA include:

5MP/1920p resolution: offering vivid images with great details day & night

Time-lapse capture: quicker and easier to capture the dynamic of long-term events

Dual-band WiFi: easier and reliable network connection

IP66 Waterproof: standing guard rain or shine

Google Assistant Integration: enabling hands-free control with voice commands

Flexible storage options: 24/7 recording on SD card (up to 256GB) & Reolink NVRs

Local & Remote Access: offering live view & video playback on Reolink software

For more information about Reolink smart person/vehicle detection series, please visit https://reolink.com.

About Reolink

Reolink, a global innovator in the smart home field, is always dedicated to delivering the easiest and most reliable security solutions for homes and businesses. Reolink's mission is to make security a seamless experience for customers with its groundbreaking security products. Reolink products are available and sold worldwide, providing video surveillance and protection for millions of homes and families.

