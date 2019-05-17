Reolink Go Wire-Free 4G LTE Security Camera Today Sweeps Worldwide

HONG KONG, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks another milestone for Reolink: its groundbreaking and innovative Reolink Go wire-free 4G LTE security camera roams to almost every corner worldwide.

At a time when connectivity is vital in customers' daily lives and WiFi and power supply are not always accessible, Reolink Go is built to help customers keep tabs on everything that matters on the spot, even on the go.

Reolink Innovation Limited

Customers from America, Europe, Oceania, Middle East, East Asia and Southeast Asia, and Africa can purchase this camera on Reolink's official online store here: https://reolink.com/product/reolink-go/.

"Big thanks to our kind customers worldwide who have helped us test the Reolink Go camera. Without your help, we could not realize this goal!" said Colin Lau, Reolink's CEO, "And, also, thanks to our whole Reolink team's hard work in the past year, the Reolink Go is finally available worldwide!"

Put the clock back to the time when the Go camera debuted on Indiegogo. The camera was only available in four countries. And in August 2018, Go supported more carriers in three more countries. Today, Reolink Go rolls out to every continent worldwide, making every Reolink fans able to enjoy this simple, flexible and adaptable security solution, even with no WiFi or no power outlets. Step by step, Reolink Go finally sweeps the whole world today.

Combining battery power with 4G LTE connectivity, this camera can blend perfectly into any environment, be it construction sites, farms, barns, or vacation homes, campsites, boats, etc.

The Reolink Solar Panel provides a green and environment-friendly power supply for Go. Customers don't need to worry about the battery outage. Connect the camera to the solar panel and just forget it.

Equipped with rich and smart features, such as exceptional starlight night vision, two-way audio, customized voice alerts, the Go camera overshadows those traditional security cameras and plays an important role in the smart home field.

Pricing and Availability

Customers can purchase Reolink Go directly from its official online store with free shipping at a retailing price of $239.99 for one Reolink Go, $477.99 for a Reolink Go 2-Pack and $259.99 for one Reolink Go and one Solar Panel.

Customers can also subscribe to Reolink Cloud to get another video storage method.

About Reolink

Reolink, a global innovator in the smart home field, is always dedicated to delivering the easiest and most reliable security solutions for home and business. Reolink's mission is to make security a seamless experience for customers with its groundbreaking security products. Reolink products are available and sold worldwide, providing video surveillance and protection for millions of homes and families.

For more information about Reolink and its products, please visit https://reolink.com, or visit the Reolink U.S. Amazon store: https://amzn.to/2y93Ukj.

Contact

Elvia Poon/PR manager

Email: pr@reolink.com

Address: RM.4B, Kingswell Commercial Tower, 171-173 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Reolink Innovation Limited

Related Images

reolink-go-4g-lte-security-camera.jpg

Reolink Go 4G LTE Security Camera

SOURCE Reolink Innovation Limited

Related Links

https://reolink.com

