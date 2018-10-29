Reolink Launches C2 Pro 5MP Wireless PTZ Smart Home Camera, Marking a Milestone in Indoor Security Field

HONG KONG, Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Reolink today is thrilled to announce its Reolink C2 Pro 5MP PTZ smart home camera is coming soon and will be available for purchase in a short time.

Compared with its previous indoor smart home security cameras, this camera comes with a brand-new white housing, and provides an all-around indoor security solution in a much clearer and more elegant way.

Check the newest Reolink C2 Pro security camera here: https://reolink.com/product/c2-pro

The launch of Reolink C2 Pro marks a milestone that Reolink makes in its significant progress in the indoor smart home field. Many indoor security cameras in the market now only provide 2MP resolution and small viewing angle. But Reolink C2 Pro provides much clearer images with its 5MP Super HD, and super wide detecting angle with its smooth PTZ control, leaving almost no blind spots.

Reolink is always aiming to provide the easiest outdoor and indoor smart home security solutions for customers. So Reolink developed its exceptional battery powered security camera Argus series for outdoor/indoor use, and C1 Pro & C2 exclusively for indoor security, so that customers can enjoy zero-setup, and truly plug-and-play smart home security cameras.

Reolink C2 has become one of the most popular IP cameras upon launched, especially for customers who want a baby monitor or an all-around indoor security device.

Due to the product revolution on Reolink C2, and huge investment in other innovative products like Reolink Argus® 2 and Go, the C2 camera was paused for quite a long time. A lot of customers sent emails to Reolink staff, and left comments on the forum, keeping asking about the relaunch of Reolink C2.

Reolink values every customer's feedback. So Reolink staff is devoted to making a brand-new and updated version of C2 available for customers when the time is ripe. And now the sneak white C2 Pro is finally here.

Reolink C2 Pro, inheriting every smart feature from its predecessor — C2 dual Band WiFi security camera, including smooth pan/tilt, 3X optical zoom, excellent infrared night vision, and more, offers customers much clearer and sharper images with its 5MP Super HD, and charming appearance with its sleek white housing so that this camera can fit users' home décor perfectly.

With its elegant housing, this pan tilt zoom dual band WiFi security camera offers the best aesthetics for customers who want a low-profile security camera. Their guests will not feel uncomfortable when entering their homes.

What's Special About Reolink C2 Pro 5MP PTZ Smart Home Camera

Smooth 355° Pan & 105° Tilt

Excellent 3X Optical Zoom

5MP Super HD & 40ft Night Vision

Elegant White Housing

2.4/5 GHz Dual-Band WiFi

High-Quality Two-Way Audio

Pricing and Availability

Reolink C2 Pro will be available for purchase soon on the Reolink official online store with a retail price of $119.99: https://reolink.com/product/c2-pro

About Reolink

Reolink, a global innovator in home & business security products, is always dedicated to delivering the easiest and most reliable security solutions for home & business. Reolink's mission is to make security a seamless experience for customers with its groundbreaking security products. Reolink products are available and sold worldwide, providing video surveillance and protection for millions of homes and families.

For more information about Reolink and its products, please visit https://reolink.com, or visit the Reolink US Amazon store: https://amzn.to/2y93Ukj.

Media Contact

Elvia/PR manager

Email: pr@reolink.com

Address: RM.517, New City Center, 2 Lei Yue Mun Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong

