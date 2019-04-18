Reolink Launches Final April Boom on Smart Cameras to Celebrate Easter 2019
Apr 18, 2019, 10:45 ET
HONG KONG, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reolink announces incredible discounts (up to 25 percent off) on top-selling smart home security cameras & systems to celebrate the upcoming Easter, giving consumers the maximum opportunity to benefit from a range of offers.
Shoppers can view the best security camera Easter deals 2019 here: https://reolink.com/flash-sale.
Note: Reolink Easter sales are time-limited. The deals will end on April 22.
Big Features, Little Prices: Get Reolink Security Camera Hero Deals
Consumers can now have a safe Easter and make egg hunts easier by putting up security cameras to keep tabs on their properties.
Reolink Flagship — Battery Powered Security Camera Lineup
- 25 percent off on Reolink Keen™: Reolink's first wire-free security camera, capable of rotating in all directions with its pan/tilt function
- Up to 15 percent off on Reolink Argus® 2 & Argus Pro: Reolink's first rechargeable battery or solar powered security cameras
- 10 percent off on Reolink Go: The most versatile 4G LTE security camera that works even without Internet or power supply
Enjoy 10 percent off on Reolink PoE and Wi-Fi Security Cameras & Systems
Please check the below chart for the full range of live deals on Reolink PoE and WiFi standalone IP cameras and all-in-one security systems.
|
Product
|
Current Pricing
|
Ratings
|
RLC-410 5MP PoE bullet camera
|
$53.99
|
4.82 out of 5 stars
|
RLC-420 5MP PoE dome camera
|
$53.99
|
4.94 out of 5 stars
|
RLC-511 PoE 4X optical camera
|
$94.49
|
Amazon's Choice
|
RLC-410W dual-band WiFi cam
|
$58.49
|
4 out of 5 stars
|
C1 Pro 4MP WiFi indoor PT cam
|
$69.29
|
4.9 out of 5 stars
|
Start from $359.99
|
4.83 out of 5 stars
|
$296.99
|
5 out of 5 stars
Get an up-to-date list of the best Reolink Easter deals and the newest sales for 2019 at its official online store.
About Reolink
Reolink, a global innovator in the smart home field, is always dedicated to delivering the easiest and most reliable security solutions for home and business. Reolink's mission is to make security a seamless experience for customers with its groundbreaking security products. Reolink products are available and sold worldwide, providing video surveillance and protection for millions of homes and families.
For more information about Reolink and its products, please visit https://reolink.com.
Contact
Elvia Poon/PR manager
Email: pr@reolink.com
Address: RM.4B, Kingswell Commercial Tower, 171-173 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong
Reolink Innovation Limited
