Reolink Launches Final April Boom on Smart Cameras to Celebrate Easter 2019

HONG KONG, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reolink announces incredible discounts (up to 25 percent off) on top-selling smart home security cameras & systems to celebrate the upcoming Easter, giving consumers the maximum opportunity to benefit from a range of offers.

Shoppers can view the best security camera Easter deals 2019 here: https://reolink.com/flash-sale.

Note: Reolink Easter sales are time-limited. The deals will end on April 22.

Big Features, Little Prices: Get Reolink Security Camera Hero Deals

Consumers can now have a safe Easter and make egg hunts easier by putting up security cameras to keep tabs on their properties.

Reolink Flagship — Battery Powered Security Camera Lineup

25 percent off on Reolink Keen™: Reolink's first wire-free security camera, capable of rotating in all directions with its pan/tilt function

Up to 15 percent off on Reolink Argus® 2 & Argus Pro: Reolink's first rechargeable battery or solar powered security cameras

10 percent off on Reolink Go: The most versatile 4G LTE security camera that works even without Internet or power supply

Enjoy 10 percent off on Reolink PoE and Wi-Fi Security Cameras & Systems

Please check the below chart for the full range of live deals on Reolink PoE and WiFi standalone IP cameras and all-in-one security systems.

Product Current Pricing Ratings RLC-410 5MP PoE bullet camera $53.99 4.82 out of 5 stars RLC-420 5MP PoE dome camera $53.99 4.94 out of 5 stars RLC-511 PoE 4X optical camera $94.49 Amazon's Choice RLC-410W dual-band WiFi cam $58.49 4 out of 5 stars C1 Pro 4MP WiFi indoor PT cam $69.29 4.9 out of 5 stars Reolink PoE security system Start from $359.99 4.83 out of 5 stars Reolink WiFi security system $296.99 5 out of 5 stars

Get an up-to-date list of the best Reolink Easter deals and the newest sales for 2019 at its official online store.

About Reolink

Reolink, a global innovator in the smart home field, is always dedicated to delivering the easiest and most reliable security solutions for home and business. Reolink's mission is to make security a seamless experience for customers with its groundbreaking security products. Reolink products are available and sold worldwide, providing video surveillance and protection for millions of homes and families.

For more information about Reolink and its products, please visit https://reolink.com.

